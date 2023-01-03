Stephen Gudorf to Tyler S. Gudorf, 127 E. Liberty St., Springfield; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Nancy Lewis, 512 Euclid Ave., Springfield; none.

Henry Smith and Rose Andre Boulay to Ann Marie Michaelle St. Fleur, 408 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; none.

Oliver Quenton Bane to Mie Tanaka Dares, 1118-1120 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $47,000.

JA Butterfield LLC to JCR Homes LLC, 238 Rice St., Springfield; $50,000.

Jessica Dumouchel and Jose Rafael Gonzales to Groundwork Properties LLC, 839-841 N. Limestone St., Springfield; none.

Tab W. and Carol A. Lewis to Carl and Tara L. Miller, 727 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Board of Directors of Wittenberg to Black Fox Studios LLC, 29 E. Ward St., Springfield; $40,000.

Board of Directors of Wittenberg to Black Fox Studios LLC, 33-35 E. Ward St., Springfield; $40,000.

Megan Brown and Daniel P. Harcourt to Megan Harcourt, 507 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; none.

Collins Holding Limited to Five O Investments LLC, 900 N. Limestone St., $310,000.

Doris Huffman and Edith Smith to Ruth Abb Caupp, 614 Mason St., Springfield; $20,000.