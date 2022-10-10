Current cases:
22CV0472: MyCUmortgage, LLC v. Jerman Banks, City of Springfield Ohio, Clark County Treasurer, Desiree Curtsinger, Jane Doe, name unknown, spouse of Herman Banks, John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Desiree Curtsinger, United States of America, Department of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
22CV0473: Janice Cumming v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Arthur Cornell, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Co., personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Seth B. and Ashley McFarland to Tanya and Bryon Walters, 287 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $265,000.
Merle Naomi and Harold John Rood Sr. to Harold John Rood Sr., 11360 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; none.
Timothy D. and Mary M. Towe to Mary M. Towe, 1127 Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; none.
Larry J. and Jessica Bair to Frank D. and Darla J. Shevelow, 1322 Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; $319,000.
Adrianna Fessler to Ryan Charles and Ashley Marie Kaveney, 5550 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $234,000.
Rachel M. and Gregory W. Nerger to Gregory W. Nerger, 2919 Locust Drive, Springfield; none.
Robert E. Billet to James D. Billet, Lower Valley Pike Rear, Springfield; none.
Joni K. Warden to Mary Kay Billings, 3941 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $215,000.
Donald J. Violet, trustee to Stephany Lynne McKinster and Beth E. Ersk, 507 Candace Road, Springfield; $135,000.
Donald E. and Barbara J. Mefford to Donald E. Mefford, 304 Elbron Road Rear, Springfield; none.
Donald E. and Barbara J. Mefford to Donald E. Mefford, 304 Elbron Road, Springfield; none.
Kathryn P. Ryan Schilke to Emma and Kole Beedy, 453 Tuttle Road, Springfield; $50,000.
Ricky L. and Debra L. Rader to Little Beaver, 234 Birch Road, Springfield; $142,500.