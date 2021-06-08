Jennifer Mendoza Flores, 29, of South Vienna, housekeeper and Jeffrey McDonley, 46, of South Vienna, finance manager.

Amanda Gassaway-Steere, 23, of Enon, homemaker and Berlin Seibert, 29, of Enon, truck driver.

Sierra Maloney, 28, of Springfield, business owner and Jason Johnson, 38, of Springfield, business owner.

Jade Colchin, 22, of Springfield, preschool teacher and Bryson Smith, 22, of Springfield, diesel technician.

William Lorton, 36, of Springfield, military and Natiece Smith, 32, of Springfield, student.

Terry Moore, 42, of Enon, crisis counselor and Courtney DiGiorgi, 38, of counselor.

Property transfers:

Doris E. Bess to David A. Bess, 400 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee

Leon Brown to Shelli Rae and Robert Joseph Lemaster, 289 Tillie Lane, New Carlisle; $165,000

William and Carole A. Runions to William Runions, 441 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Sean L. and Jeanne M. Newsome to David A. and JoAnn Newsad, 11757 Zeller Ct., New Carlisle; $467,500

Melodee Siemann to Duane A. Bellamy, 343 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $45,500

Evelyn K. Taylor to Mark E. Davison and Kyle Leis, 321 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $65,000

Juanita J. Kelley to Derrick S. Donovan, 500 Pease Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Kelly J. Massey to Joshua E. and Elizabeth A. Handwerker, 520 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $120,000

Lou Cinda and Joseph Hastings to Lou Cinda Hastings, 2717 Cardinal Road, Springfield; no fee

Lorna R. Overfield to Marlene Y. Wagner, 2323 Manhattan Bl., Springfield; no fee

Christopher R. and Marianne Potter to Otto G. and Shawne L. Bush, 2731 Windflower Dr., Springfield; $47,000

Philip L. Steele to Steele Holdings LLC, Ballentine Pike., Springfield; no fee

Randolph Stephen Shaw to Karen and Forrest Barker, Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; $50,000

Crystal L. Pullin to Crystal L. and Robert Pennywitt, 9089 Lisbon Road, South Charleston; no fee

Ginger L. Bobst to Sean T. and Teresa M. Bobst, 4895 Summerford Road, South Charleston; $198,000