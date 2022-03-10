Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0087: Frankenmuth Insurance v. Courtney Symone Birden, complaint for damages.

22CV0088: U.S. Bank National Association v. John Does, name unknown, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Cynthia Copeland; Clark County Treasurer; Ohio Housing Finance Agency, foreclosure.

22CV0089: Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer; Jane Doe, name unknown, the unknown spouse of Ronald J. Van Hook; Ronald J. Van Hook, foreclosure.

22CV0090: U.S. Bank National Association v. John Does, name unknown, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Donna Saunders; State of Ohio Department of Taxation; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0091: Arvest Central Mortgage Company f/k/a Central Mortgage Company v. Belinda L. McWilliams, Thomas Wayne McWilliams, National Check Bureau Inc. c/o Trudy Weiss Craig, foreclosure.

22CV0092: Darrell L. Craycraft v. Community Mercy Health Partners, Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield Urbana Emergency Physicians LLC, Adam L. Swope, MD, medical malpractice.

22CV0093: HSBC Bank USA, National Asociation,as Trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-2 v. Lowell Bush; Capital One Bank (USA) N.A.; JPMorgan Chase Bank as Trustee; the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Victoria Bush; the unknown spouse of Lowell Bush, if any; JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Tebel Runions to Tebel and William Runions, 441 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Donald C. Turner to Barrel House Place LLC, 108 W. Main St., Medway; $370,000

Steven P. Cornett to Crimson Missile Realty LLC, 1009 Beach Dr., Medway; $75,000

Cynthia Whiddon to Scott Whiddon, 947 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Judith A. Chapman to Amy Lynn Kaffenbarger, 1236 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Niccole Jacobs to John and Debra Dancer, 1115 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000

Martin E. and Jerri Murray to Jerri L. Murray, 513 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

In Other News
1
Blood needed: Community Blood Center drives slated for March
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday
4
Man injured after falling from Springfield Wendy’s roof
5
‘An honor to be involved:’ Longtime Springfield Foundation leader to...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top