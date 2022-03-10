Current cases:
22CV0087: Frankenmuth Insurance v. Courtney Symone Birden, complaint for damages.
22CV0088: U.S. Bank National Association v. John Does, name unknown, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Cynthia Copeland; Clark County Treasurer; Ohio Housing Finance Agency, foreclosure.
22CV0089: Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer; Jane Doe, name unknown, the unknown spouse of Ronald J. Van Hook; Ronald J. Van Hook, foreclosure.
22CV0090: U.S. Bank National Association v. John Does, name unknown, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Donna Saunders; State of Ohio Department of Taxation; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0091: Arvest Central Mortgage Company f/k/a Central Mortgage Company v. Belinda L. McWilliams, Thomas Wayne McWilliams, National Check Bureau Inc. c/o Trudy Weiss Craig, foreclosure.
22CV0092: Darrell L. Craycraft v. Community Mercy Health Partners, Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield Urbana Emergency Physicians LLC, Adam L. Swope, MD, medical malpractice.
22CV0093: HSBC Bank USA, National Asociation,as Trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-2 v. Lowell Bush; Capital One Bank (USA) N.A.; JPMorgan Chase Bank as Trustee; the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Victoria Bush; the unknown spouse of Lowell Bush, if any; JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Tebel Runions to Tebel and William Runions, 441 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Donald C. Turner to Barrel House Place LLC, 108 W. Main St., Medway; $370,000
Steven P. Cornett to Crimson Missile Realty LLC, 1009 Beach Dr., Medway; $75,000
Cynthia Whiddon to Scott Whiddon, 947 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Judith A. Chapman to Amy Lynn Kaffenbarger, 1236 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Niccole Jacobs to John and Debra Dancer, 1115 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000
Martin E. and Jerri Murray to Jerri L. Murray, 513 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee