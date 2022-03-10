22CV0091: Arvest Central Mortgage Company f/k/a Central Mortgage Company v. Belinda L. McWilliams, Thomas Wayne McWilliams, National Check Bureau Inc. c/o Trudy Weiss Craig, foreclosure.

22CV0092: Darrell L. Craycraft v. Community Mercy Health Partners, Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield Urbana Emergency Physicians LLC, Adam L. Swope, MD, medical malpractice.

22CV0093: HSBC Bank USA, National Asociation,as Trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-2 v. Lowell Bush; Capital One Bank (USA) N.A.; JPMorgan Chase Bank as Trustee; the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Victoria Bush; the unknown spouse of Lowell Bush, if any; JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Tebel Runions to Tebel and William Runions, 441 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Donald C. Turner to Barrel House Place LLC, 108 W. Main St., Medway; $370,000

Steven P. Cornett to Crimson Missile Realty LLC, 1009 Beach Dr., Medway; $75,000

Cynthia Whiddon to Scott Whiddon, 947 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Judith A. Chapman to Amy Lynn Kaffenbarger, 1236 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Niccole Jacobs to John and Debra Dancer, 1115 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000

Martin E. and Jerri Murray to Jerri L. Murray, 513 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee