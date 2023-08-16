Current cases:

23CV0537: Andrew Kouse v. Michael E. Potts, complaint in partition.

23CV0538: American Express National Bank v. Lora Temple, Lofa S. Temple, breach of contract.

23CV0539: Cathy A. McGinnis v. Burnett, Thomas, personal injury.

23CV0540: Mr. Deeds LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Lana R. Clerk, Harvey G. Johnson, Jr., Unknown Tenants, foreclosure.

23CV0541: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Deonte Lockhart, money on account.

23CV0542: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jerry McClintock, Linda K. McClintock, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Christa A. Weneck, 44, of Springfield, assistant administrator and Perry J. Mcfadden, 50, of Springfield, truck driver.

Michael R. Cain, 53, of Springfield, retired and Shawn S. Kelly, 49, of Palmetto, FL, disabled - unemployed.

Brian K. Stone, 22, of New Carlisle, landscaper and Karolyn N. Burke, 22, of New Carlisle, secretary.

Austin G. Dunham, 32, of Springfield, IT admin and DeAsia S. Smith, 25, of Springfield, IT support.

Phillip D. Seger, 28, of Sidney, farm hand and Shelby N. Lindner, 26, of New Carlisle, farm hand.

Property transfers:

Perkins Capital, LLC to Lucas J. White, 9821 Jones Road, South Vienna; $295,000.

William B. and Cyndi B. Grant to William B. and Cyndi M. Grant, 2253 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; none.

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Joshua A. Harper, 2228 Colby Lane, Springfield; none.

Dawn M. Skeens to Connor and Jacoby Gilmour, 3300 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $180,000.