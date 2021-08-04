Property transfers:

Two Horseman Inc., to Michael and Patricia Binfet, 4253 Pine Tree Pl., Springfield; $52,000

Jerry Dennis Baker to Edwin Jovani Gonzalez Cruz, 5625 Troy Road, Springfield; $85,000

LAJ Contractors LLC to Devin and Danielle Barrow, 11 W. Main St., Tremont City; $225,000

Ruby Botkin to Christopher H. and Martiesha Kelhoffer, 8060 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $145,000

YS Federal Credit Union to Jacqueline and Justin Paul Turner, 271 Tanyard Road, Yellow Springs; $100,500

Kathy Ann Ansley to Michael D. and Joy E. Sweat, 5585 Old 70 Road, Springfield; $456,000

Scott Jarvis to Brandon Isaiah Park, 38 Walnut St., Rear, South Charleston; $125,000

US Bank National Association Trustee to Joshua Brewer, 8849 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $47,500