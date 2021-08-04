Marriage licenses:
Eila Munro Ahonen, 23, of Fairborn, educator and Neal Patrick Miller, 24, of Fairborn, software engineer.
Kim Miesse Clippinger, 45, of Springfield, shipping clerk and Barbara Ann Wallace, 50, of Springfield, supervisor.
MacKenzie Ann Shuey, 26, of Springfield, retail supervisor and Evan Christopher Bradds, 27, of Watertown, Mass., player development coach.
Heather Nicole Sowards, 41, of Springfield, press operator and Jason Matthew Cook, 37, of Springfield, crane operator.
Property transfers:
Two Horseman Inc., to Michael and Patricia Binfet, 4253 Pine Tree Pl., Springfield; $52,000
Jerry Dennis Baker to Edwin Jovani Gonzalez Cruz, 5625 Troy Road, Springfield; $85,000
LAJ Contractors LLC to Devin and Danielle Barrow, 11 W. Main St., Tremont City; $225,000
Ruby Botkin to Christopher H. and Martiesha Kelhoffer, 8060 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $145,000
YS Federal Credit Union to Jacqueline and Justin Paul Turner, 271 Tanyard Road, Yellow Springs; $100,500
Kathy Ann Ansley to Michael D. and Joy E. Sweat, 5585 Old 70 Road, Springfield; $456,000
Scott Jarvis to Brandon Isaiah Park, 38 Walnut St., Rear, South Charleston; $125,000
US Bank National Association Trustee to Joshua Brewer, 8849 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $47,500