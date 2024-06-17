24CV0442: Christopher Ebner v. John Logue (Administrator), Texas Roadhouse Management Corporation, Bureau of Workers Comp Appeal.

24CV0443: SB Servbank v. Christopher A. Mott, Treasurer of Clark County, U.S., U.S. c/o U.S. Attorney General, Unknown spouse if any of Christopher Mott, foreclosure.

24CV0444: The Huntington National Bank v. Capital One, Clark County Treasurer, Beth Ann Pharo, Jason Francis Pharo, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

24CV0445: Denae Rogers, Nathan Rogers v. Brittany Mata, Eric Matta, breach of contract.

24CV0446: Christopher L. Adams, Tiffany D. Adams, Chad Boswell, Sintina M. Boswell v. Margo J. Camden, John Doe Company, John Doe I, John Doe II, John Doe Insurance Company I, John Doe Insurance Company II, United Healthcare Choice Plus NEtwork Administered by UMR, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brittany L. Collins, 31, of Springfield, optician, and David W.K. Graham, 32, of Springfield, forklift operator.

Keith T. Lenthe, 33, of Springfield, intelligence analyst, and Irene E. Ogden, 32, of Springfield, personal banker.

Marie I.M. Exume, 36, of Springfield, employed, and Lucien Toussaint, 39, of Springfield, employed.

Aaron L. Bush, 46, of Springfield, supervisor, and Audrie J. Zinger, 45, of Springfield, social work.

Jeremy T. Liggins, 23, of Springfield, machinist, and Iodean J.L. Allen, 24, of Springfield, baker.

Melisa M. Gibson, 42, of Springfield, press operator, and Joseph E. Diviak, 50, of Springfield, truck driver.

Juan D.C. Angel, 31, of Springfield, assembler, and Selena R. Perez, 29, of Springfield, assembler.

Ryan H. Seibert, 31, of Springfield, Seibert’s Tree Care LLC, and Halley M. Lockard, 31, of Springfield, stay-at-home-mom.

Courtney M. Wolfe, 28, of South Charleston, escrow officer, and Nathan L. Wolfe, 31, of South Charleston, HVAC technician.

Property transfers:

706 South Burnett Inc. to Michael O. Sanders, 2709 Elmore Drive, Springfield; $124,900.

Mark A. Myers to Juan Argueta, 2215 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $12,400.

Ted W. and Gloria J. Mitchem to Gloria J. Mitchem, 2410 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Austin R. Littler and Emily R. Gifford, 2007 Prospect Circle, Springfield; $129,900.

Carillo Group LLC to Brooke E. Escue and Kenneth R. Berger, 2503 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $109,000.

Chad P. Bell to Chad P. and Leslie L. Bell, 298-300 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $0.

Buckeye Home Buyers LLC to Grabill Construction LLC, 2805 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $53,000.

Deborah E. Stapleton to Dennis and Connie L. Huff, 2745 Merritt St., Springfield; $9,500.

Sandra R. Ashbaugh to Clearcreek Investments LLC, 725 E. Rose St., Springfield; $41,000.

Clay Gill to Clay Gill, 1310 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Shayne T. Gill to Shayne T. and Cassie J. Gill, 1522 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Benita S. Payen, 1730 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $184,900.

John Jenkins to Kathy S. Jenkins, 1565 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $111,000.

Heather M. Knight to Adasa Homes LLC, 1611 Victory Drive, Springfield; $160,000.

DSV SPV3 LLC to Burton Housing LLC, 1013 Pine St., Springfield; $13,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andrew Patrick, 730 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mr. Deeds LLC to Marie B. Duplessy, 38 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $38,000.

Linda S. Miller to Alexander R. Crowe, 1608 Summit St., Springfield; $80,000.

Anthony N. Plataniotis to Julia A. Wade and Samuel H. Messenger, 1209 Apollo Ave., Springfield; $289,900.

Brooke C. Copeland to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1415-1417 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $0.

Nancy Gostel to Lana Diaz, 421 Catherine St., Springfield; $25,000.

Rachael L. Powell to Rose M. Ludt, 509-511 Prairie Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Jacqueline Holloway to Jeffrey L. and Jeanine F. Kircher, 6 E. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $123,000.

HDLD LLC to Island Investment Consulting LLC, 316 Selma Road, Springfield; $38,300.

Donald Wimms to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 821-821.5 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $72,000.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Garlind Properties LTD, 321 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Karlos Marshall to 902 Clifton LLC, 902-902.5 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Bret Beach Rentals LLC to JPS Express LLC, 824 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $230,000.

Darrell E. and Josephine P. Jordan to Josephine P. Jordan, 361 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $0.

Rebecca K. West to Real Estate Recovery LLC, 564 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Lashawne D. Rogan to Justin Adams and Katherine Kline, 1757 Pembrook Road, Springfield; $209,000.

Tiffany A. Rowland to Mitchell Lowry, 1736-1738 Stratford Place, Springfield; $140,000.

David P. Jablonski and Barbara J. Perenic to Morgan R. and Ryan D. Castle, 1429 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $185,000.