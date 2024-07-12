24CV0523: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Kathleen Jessee, Rolfe Jessee, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Hailey N. Lambert Hughes, 24, of Springfield, STNA and Gavin M. Montgomery, 26, of Springfield, trailer tech.

Juceleine Fenelon, 60, of Springfield, nurse and Yvon Nicolas, 64, of Springfield, decoration.

Property transfers:

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 1615 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Carl L. and Cynthia L. Gilliland to Carl L. Gilliland, 1620 Oakland Ave., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Amy Aggadi, 771 Laurel St., Springfield; $0.

Michael T. Detrick to Castor LLC, 1421 Warder St., Springfield; $121,000.

Robert F. James to David A. Fleeman, 1736 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $67,000.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael T. Detrick, 1718 Morgan St., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Shelton Lee, 1730 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Husted Enterprises LLC to Isaac J. and Calista R. Barone, 1904 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $203,000.

Jacqueline Holloway to Jeffrey L. and Jeanine F. Kircher, 6 E. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Rose A. Applin, 308 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Carol A. Storer, trustee to Clark County Public Library, 315 S. Center St., Springfield; $845,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Rose A. Applin, 513-513.5 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $0.

Redline Rentals to Key Master Investment Properties LLC, 555, 557-559 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Redline Rentals to Jacob McCurdy, 22-24 Clark St., Springfield; $0.

Redline Rentals to Jacob McCurdy, 563 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Louis N. Hampton Jr. to Sandra F. Hamilton, 237-239 W. Clark St., Springfield; $0.

Redline Rentals LLC to J & L Redline Rentals LLC, 621 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lonny W. Fendall to Etienne Eveys, 205 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $115,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Benjamin J. and Angela S. Babian, 1018-1020, 1030-1032 S. Center St., Springfield; $0.

Louis N. Hampton Jr. to Sandra F. Hamilton, 327 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Aaron Manuel, 307-309 Stiles Al, Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Leon Lash Jr., 917-921 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Darrell Littler to Rickie J. Littler, 625 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jarah Properties LLC to Aiderra LLC, 111 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $0.

Stephen Jackson to Catrinna R. Jackson, 370 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Bret Beach Rentals LLC to Glory Emma Rentals LLC, 514 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Jerry K. and Sue A. Smedley to Lisa A. Smedley, 1737 Stratford Place, Springfield; $0.

Jon R. Fish to Helen M. and Bridget E. Fish, 265 W. Third St., Springfield; $0.

Tackenstein Properties LLC to MHM Residences LLC, 242-244 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $104,000.

Barbara A. Murray and Bret A. Ingram to Barbara A. and Michael J. Murray, 1017 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; $0.

Maudie Conn to Maggi Zelasco, 607 Lake Shore Drive, Medway; $105,000.

Enriquez Investments LLC to Nicholas and Kiersten Barr, 883 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $189,900.

Judith A. Smith to Judith A. Smith, trustee, 1738 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Sandra J. Coutu to Sandra J. Coutu and Tammy L. Junk, 1711 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Ruby A. Collins to Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr., 1720 Dale Ridge Road, New Carlisle; $110,000.

Ronald D. and Kerri A. Rasor to Jacqueline M. Rasor, trustee, 3682 Winding Way Drive, Medway; $0.

VB One LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 1 LLC, 605 Willowick Drive, New Carlisle; $230,000.

Derek L. Koon to Berner Properties LLC, 160 E. Main St., Donnelsville; $275,000.

Ronald L. Jenkins to Craig A. Dennis, 3839 Darnell Drive, Springfield; $145,000.

Frances E. Breyer to Courtney M. and Christopher T. Mills, 6210 Johnson Road, Springfield; $330,000.

David B. Spracklen to Dale L. Spracklen, 3251 Rhea Lane, Springfield; $74,000.

William C. Wood to Jeffrey Daniels, 901 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $150,000.

Cherie Horner to Caleb Horner, 21 N. William St., South Charleston; $103,000.

Barbara A. Murray and Bret A. Ingram to Bret A. and Denise P. Ingram, 1319 Red Oak Circle, Springfield; $0.

Jason E. Williams to Kiefer F. and Shannon Gebhardt, 3242 Uplands Drive, Springfield; $0.