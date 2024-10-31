24CV0826: AmeriCredit Financial Services ,Inc. dba GM Financial v. Newview Property Maintenance and Hardscape, LLC, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Denver G. Ratliff, 25, of Paris, KY, operations manager to Mary T. McIntosh, 26, of Versailles, KY, speech language pathologist.

Property transfers:

Martha and Bryan Avila to Martha Avila, 2700 Elmore Drive, Springfield; $0.

Linda T. Bowser to Mumma AAQ LLC, 2620 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Georgia Forrest to Claressa and William Sharpe, 917 Southfield Ave., Springfield; $2,500.

Aim High Properties LLC to Isaac A. M. and Maria Ruiz, 908 Pine St., Springfield; $35,000.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Nanya Equities LLC, 853 Park Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Amanda Woodard to Blue Tulips and Transportation, 1568 Morgan St., Springfield; $30,000.

Lewis D. Saxon to Dwayne Bobo, 1803 Prospect St., Springfield; $0.

CBMM Properties LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 605 E. Rose St., Springfield; $75,000.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Nanya Equities LLC, 566 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $65,000.

Thai Project LLC to Kevin M. Ray, 24 W. State St., Springfield; $165,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Cynthia Wimer and Austin A. Weber, 1121 Elm St., Springfield; $179,900.

Robert L. and Lillian R. Johns to Punjasahib Investment Company Inc., 614 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $121,000.

Roo & Moose LLC to Molly A. Wagner, 28 Trenton Place, Springfield; $245,000.

Robin L. Short to Housing Connection, 132 N. Kensington Place, Springfield; $0.

Jerry Green, trustee to Christin Zerbe, 1320 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Stanley Veitch to Kelsey Settich and Trey Woodard, 1327 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $187,400.

William E. Poland to Jamie Collins, 32 Dahlia Drive, Medway; $0.

William E. Poland to Jamie Collins, 100 Tulip Road, Medway; $0.

William E. Poland to Jamie Collins, 1408 N. Park Road, Medway; $0.

William E. Poland to Jamie Collins, 10982 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

John C. and Brenda D. Dean to Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr., 932 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $120,000.

Benjamin E. and Tabitha A. Swinford to Eric Banks, 1207 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $200,000.

Elise M. Franzen to Billie J. McKee, 1102 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000.

Tyler J. and Gerin E. Tillberry to Gerin E. Tillberry, 702 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

David A. and Libby Jo Wilson to Vance B. and Deanna L. Switzer, 2523 Wildflower Drive, Springfield; $850,000.

Bennie B. Draime to Bennie B. Draime, 80 Owners Drive, Tremont City; $0.

Marlena K. Davis to David Wisnosky, 292 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $541,000.

Kates Place 1 LLC to Kathleen and John T. McLaughlin III, 11680 Old Osborne Road, South Vienna; $0.

Joyce A. Smith to JC1 Investments LLC, 9494 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $53,400.

Kenneth A. and Janet M. Hopper to Janet M. Hopper, 1449 Lucas Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kenneth A. and Janet M. Hopper to Janet M. Hopper, 1438 Ridgeway Drive, Springfield; $0.

Daniel E. and Jacquelyn E. Raasch to Jacquelyn E. Raasch, 5968 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $0.

Gulf Equity Investments to C & S Tree Service LLC, 2480 Arthur Road, Springfield; $560,000.

Zat LLC to Scherry M. and Donald L. Sowers, 1005 Skinner Lane, Springfield; $99,000.

Camelab LLC to Aaron M. ad Rylie J. Levan, 2111 Perkins Drive, Springfield; $194,600.

Juan D. Construction LLC to Jose G. Meza and Luz Velazquez, 2825 Linden Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Garlind Properties LTD to Jose O. and Esmeralda Diaz, 2500 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $240,000.

Garlind Properties LTD to Jose O. and Esmeralda Diaz, 2510 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $240,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Tony Smith, 2816 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mark A. and Brenda S. Simpson to John A. Knapp and Mary M. Wilson, 614 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $214,100.

Keith N. and Shannon M. Fields to Chris Thompson and Alyssa Lyburtus, 2810 Conowoods Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Joyce E. Gregg to Cynthia K. Chesnut, 1267 Pheasant Run, Springfield; $215,000.

Nancy J. Frye to Desiree A. and Melvin C. Martin, 1040 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $191,000.