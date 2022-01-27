22CV0005: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Jacob Keeton, Jordan Keeton, Discover Bank, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown spouse, if any, of Jacob Keaton.], foreclosure.

22CV0006: New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank v. Tara R. Darosa, Clark County Treasurer, Day Air Credit Union, Inc., Unknown Spouse of Tara F. Darosa, name unknown, foreclosure.

22CV0007: Shirley Ray and Shirley Matherson v. Michael John Demido and McKenna Maria Demida, personal injury.

22CV0008: Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Amy B. Lamb, foreclosure.

22CV0009: Lana J. Fitzsimmons, Jonathan B. Fitzsimmons v. Douglas Miller, Myers Cemetery Association, Theodore Simonton, James Steggemann, Jerry Washburn, breach of contract.

22CV0010: Denzel A. Lassiter v. Zachary A. Chenoweth, City of Springfield, complaint for damages.

22CV0011: Stephen Jenkins v. Jason sheets, Ohio Stamping and Machine LLC, complaint for damages.

22CV0012: Jaydyn E. C. Stacy v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, Jason M. Whitt, personal injury.

22CV0013: Donya M. D. Lewis and Lynn J. Lewis v. Brian P. Cochran, John Does 1-5, Medical Mutual of Ohio c/o CT Corporation System, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

22CV0014: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Craig L. Miller, Terri L. Miller, The United State of American c/o U.S. Attorney General, Treasurer of Clark County, Associates First Capital Corporation Successor by merger with Associates Financial Services Company, Inc., foreclosure.

22CV0015: U.S. National Bank Association v. Jurgis J. Bucevicius, breach of contract.

22CV0016: MidFirst Bank v. Ohio Receivables LLC, Daniel R. Martin, Clark County Treasurer, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0017: Heather Weese as executrix to the estate of Carolyn Hogue v. Med Trans Inc., personal injury.

22CV0018: Midfirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Aaron M. Scott, Sara D. Scott, foreclosure.

22CV0019: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. State of Ohio Department of Taxation, State of Ohio Department of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Clark County Treasurer, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Debra S. Gard, Walter Gar, SAC Finance Inc., foreclosure.

22CV0020: Thomas Jackson v. Credit Acceptance Corporation, breach of contract.

22CV0021: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Caroline Peck, Zachary Peck, State oh Ohio Department of Taxation, Jane Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

21CV0022: Zach B. Cooper II v. Jamie Cooper, Eileen Cooper, John Does 1-10, Marc J. Terrell, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, other tort.

21CV0023: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Chaya Alltop, breach of contract.