All filings are up-to-date

Property transfers:

Robert C. Emmons to Paul Emmons, 3045 Hilldale Road, Springfield; no fee

NVR Inc., to Sandra M. and Dayton N. Fonseca Sr., 215 Roebling St., Springfield; $242,500

NVR Inc., to Aijaz Ahmed, 212 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $272,300

Lori and Donnell Cook to Gina M. Holland Trustee, 655 W. Home Road, Springfield; $495,000

Loren L. Gladson to Nathan A. Dallenbach, 1911 Wedgewood Cr., Springfield; $182,000

Jerry L. Copen to Joanna Alvarez, 2928 Derr Road, Springfield; $144,000

Jerry and Sue Smedley to Benjamin Maloney and Sarah Ann Coressel, 2643 Home Orchard Dr., Springfield; $119,200

Cynthia R. Conley to Jerilee Pliickbaum and Michael Keyer, 1243-1245 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $47,500

Dewitt R. Orr to Delandry Carter, 1218 Cobb Ave., Springfield; $36,300

Perry K. Williams to TMAC Properties LLC, 1414 Concord Ave., Springfield; $86,000