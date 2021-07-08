Current cases:
21CV0188: Bobby Stamper v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, Progressive Ins. Co., personal injury.
21CV0189: Joyce Hamblin, Joyce Hamblin Individually and as Trustee for Sonnenberg Mutual Insurance Company, Sonnenberg Mutual Insurance Company v. Preston Lookabaugh, action for money.
21CV0190: Mildred Kell v. Elizabeth Yeary, Janine Yeary, Keith Yeary, Kenneth Yeary, Merrill Yeary, Mitchell Yeary, Roseanna Yeary, complaint in partition.
21CV0191: Benjamin Rainey v. Bureau of Workers Compensation, Group Management Services Inc., John Logue, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All filings are up-to-date
Property transfers:
Robert C. Emmons to Paul Emmons, 3045 Hilldale Road, Springfield; no fee
NVR Inc., to Sandra M. and Dayton N. Fonseca Sr., 215 Roebling St., Springfield; $242,500
NVR Inc., to Aijaz Ahmed, 212 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $272,300
Lori and Donnell Cook to Gina M. Holland Trustee, 655 W. Home Road, Springfield; $495,000
Loren L. Gladson to Nathan A. Dallenbach, 1911 Wedgewood Cr., Springfield; $182,000
Jerry L. Copen to Joanna Alvarez, 2928 Derr Road, Springfield; $144,000
Jerry and Sue Smedley to Benjamin Maloney and Sarah Ann Coressel, 2643 Home Orchard Dr., Springfield; $119,200
Cynthia R. Conley to Jerilee Pliickbaum and Michael Keyer, 1243-1245 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $47,500
Dewitt R. Orr to Delandry Carter, 1218 Cobb Ave., Springfield; $36,300
Perry K. Williams to TMAC Properties LLC, 1414 Concord Ave., Springfield; $86,000