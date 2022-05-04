Current cases:
22CV0175: Firelands Federal Credit Union v. Christopher D. Catanzaro, promissory note.
22CV0176: LVNV Funding LLC v. Melissa Johnson, Melissa Lucas, breach of contract.
22CV0177: Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Craig N. Mullins, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Angel Frye, 45, of Springfield, none and Tyrone Dodson, 47, of Springfield, dishroom.
Armando Soto Aguirre, 30, of Springfield, restaurant owner and Karla Ochoa Ayala, 24, of Springfield, chef.
Matthew Earl, 22, of South Bend, IN, student and Amy Tate, 21, of South Vienna, student.
Stephanie Mort, 23, of Springfield, supervisor and Austin Retherford, 23, of Springfield, warehouse worker.
Chad Woosley, 29, of Springfield, laborer and Lyndsey Repic, 30, of Springfield, homemaker.
Liam Randall, 23, of Springfield, IT specialist and Faith Gundolf, 21, of New Carlisle, student.