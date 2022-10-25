22CV0499: Tonya and Jerry Morgan v. Harris Paving & Seal Coating, LLC, breach of contract.

22CV0500: Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jermaine L. Hughley, unknown spouse of Jermaine L. Hughley, unknown tenants, foreclosure.

22CV0501: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-R1, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2021-R1 v. Jeffery M. Chenoweth, Clark County Treasurer, Midland Credit Management Inc., unknown spouse of Jeffery M. Chenoweth, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Mikayla Lynn GArberich, 26, of Springfield, accountant and Brett Michael Johnson, 26, of Springfield, postal worker.

Lisa Ann Tilton, 52, of Springfield, home health care and Jeffery Alan May, 41, of Springfield, none.

Dieufenide Lebon, 29, of Springfield and Rick Allen Clune, 57, of Piqua, factory.

Property transfers:

Gerald M. and Joni L. Laughner to Paul Thomas and Heather Cameron Ratajczak, 57 Nightingale Trail, Enon; $320,000.

Dimitrios A. Gianakopoulos, trustee to Curtis L. and Melanie Bumgarner, 3535 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $691,000.

Danny D. Calvin to Jared Walters and Audrie Tuney, 3470 Tamarack Ave., Springfield; $240,000.