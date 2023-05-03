Arthur Brooke III, 20, of Springfield, repair tech and Echo Belew, 19, of Springfield, cashier.

Jennifer Thomas, 30, of Springfield, registered nurse and Taylor Gueth, 36, of Springfield, truck driver.

Property transfers:

Benjamin D. Oliver to Elizabeth M. Oliver, 6320 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; none.

Robert E. and Dana L. Kapp to Robert E. Kapp, 5795 Selma Pike, Springfield; none.

Douglas N. and Judith C. Geron to Judith C. Geron, 3215 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; none.

Teresa M. Riehle to Christopher B. and Teresa Marie Guay, 4076 Petre Road, Springfield; none.

Leslee W. and Greta M. Sprague to Geoffrey C. Stridsberg II, 8525 Wildlane Drive, South Charleston; $180,000.

Leslie W. and Lolita J. Miller to Joseph and Diana Freeman, 3816 Raymond Drive, Enon; $182,900.

Jack and Debra Hatten to Damon Lee Hatten, trustee, 3381 Hustead Road, Springfield; none.

Latosha N. and Jon M. Burkhardt to Taylor Hefferon, 1908 Biscayne Drive, Springfield; $142,000.