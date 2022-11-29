Current cases:
22CV0546: National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2 v. Valerie Bennett, action for money.
22CV0547: Charles Turner v. Lisa Crockett, Geico Insurance Company, John Doe 1-4, John Doe Corporation 1-4, Medical Mutual of Ohio, subrogation.
22CV0548: B.H. Industrial, LLC v. Benchmark Family Services, Inc., breach of contract.
22CV0549: M & T BANK v. Clark County Treasurer, Harold Paugh, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Harold Paugh if any, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Thelma L. Owens to Chiatti Lawrence and Caitlin Lobl, 355 Enon Road, New Carlisle; $30,000.
James E. and Janet R. Shaw to Kellea and Sean Wilkinson, 1388 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; $555,000.
James E. and Janet R. Shaw to Kellea and Sean Wilkinson, 1392 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; $555,000.
Tackett Investments LLC to Tackett Investments Two LLC, 219 Rosewood Road, Medway; none.
James L. Struewing, trustee to Silvia and Jose Luis Ceja Martinez, 876 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $50,000.
Enrique L. Zamora to Kay L. Martin, 17 S. Park Drive, Medway; $50,000.
Jose G. Zaragoza to Melody M. Sobey, 357 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $131,700.
Paul W. Grenzebach to Elizabeth and Joshua E. Handwerker, 301 N. Medway-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $352,500.
Tackett Investments LLC to Tackett Investments Two LLC, 1652 Dale Ridge Road, New Carlisle; none.
Trieg and Kelly Ann Meisenheimer to Tasha and Zachary Risner, 721 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $138,000.
Virginia Sue Blankenship to Daniel Blankenship, 1143 Carman Ave., New Carlisle; none.