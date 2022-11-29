All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Thelma L. Owens to Chiatti Lawrence and Caitlin Lobl, 355 Enon Road, New Carlisle; $30,000.

James E. and Janet R. Shaw to Kellea and Sean Wilkinson, 1388 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; $555,000.

James E. and Janet R. Shaw to Kellea and Sean Wilkinson, 1392 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; $555,000.

Tackett Investments LLC to Tackett Investments Two LLC, 219 Rosewood Road, Medway; none.

James L. Struewing, trustee to Silvia and Jose Luis Ceja Martinez, 876 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $50,000.

Enrique L. Zamora to Kay L. Martin, 17 S. Park Drive, Medway; $50,000.

Jose G. Zaragoza to Melody M. Sobey, 357 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $131,700.

Paul W. Grenzebach to Elizabeth and Joshua E. Handwerker, 301 N. Medway-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $352,500.

Tackett Investments LLC to Tackett Investments Two LLC, 1652 Dale Ridge Road, New Carlisle; none.

Trieg and Kelly Ann Meisenheimer to Tasha and Zachary Risner, 721 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $138,000.

Virginia Sue Blankenship to Daniel Blankenship, 1143 Carman Ave., New Carlisle; none.