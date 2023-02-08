Current cases:
23CV0093: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Sara Cash, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Tracy Owens, 42, of Springfield, nurse and John Woodruff Jr., 39, of Springfield, sales associate.
Natalie Cosby, 43, of Springfield, senior production plan and Charles Wiley, 42, of Springfield, machinist.
Property transfers:
Zachary A. Crisplip to Erin J. McEnaney, 1714 Kenton St., Springfield; $120,000.
Premier Property Sales Ltd. to Porshia Lynn and Rubennie Stephens, 1129 Rodgers Drive, Springfield; $203,900.
Chad Robinson to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 1031 Middle St., Springfield; none.
Roger L. Puckett to Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel, 1606 E. Main St., Springfield; $86,000.
Roger L. Puckett to Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel, 1610 E. Main St., Springfield; $86,000.
Roger L. Puckett to Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel, 1616 E. Main St., Springfield; $86,000.
John Anthony and Diahann M. Blackburn to Ina Irene and Sandra Kay Salyers, 1856 Timberline Trail, Springfield; $235,000.
Joseph N. and Deborah A. Monnin to Caldville Properties LLC, 1360-1362 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $134,000.
John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1300-1302 E. Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $561,000.
John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1220-1222 E. Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $561,000.
Christ G. Mantis to Mt. Olympus LLC, 1232-1234 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $72,000.