Natalie Cosby, 43, of Springfield, senior production plan and Charles Wiley, 42, of Springfield, machinist.

Property transfers:

Zachary A. Crisplip to Erin J. McEnaney, 1714 Kenton St., Springfield; $120,000.

Premier Property Sales Ltd. to Porshia Lynn and Rubennie Stephens, 1129 Rodgers Drive, Springfield; $203,900.

Chad Robinson to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 1031 Middle St., Springfield; none.

Roger L. Puckett to Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel, 1606 E. Main St., Springfield; $86,000.

Roger L. Puckett to Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel, 1610 E. Main St., Springfield; $86,000.

Roger L. Puckett to Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel, 1616 E. Main St., Springfield; $86,000.

John Anthony and Diahann M. Blackburn to Ina Irene and Sandra Kay Salyers, 1856 Timberline Trail, Springfield; $235,000.

Joseph N. and Deborah A. Monnin to Caldville Properties LLC, 1360-1362 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $134,000.

John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1300-1302 E. Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $561,000.

John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Westfall Family Investments LLC, 1220-1222 E. Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $561,000.

Christ G. Mantis to Mt. Olympus LLC, 1232-1234 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $72,000.