Current cases:
22CV0474: Wilmington Savings Fund Scoiety, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I v. Clark County Treasurer, Amanda Risner, Jason Risner, foreclosure.
22CV0475: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, David Watson II, Unknown Spouse, if any, of David Watson II, foreclosure.
22CV0476: Flagstar Bank, FSB v. Capital One Bank, USA, N.A., Clark County Treasurer, Clarissa Locke, Richard G. Locke, Richard G. Locke II, Richard Gilbert Locke, Richard L. Locke, Dale Seiller, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
22CV0477: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Christopher Gray, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Christopher Gray if any, foreclosure.
22CV0478: Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Courtney Franklin, money on account.
22CV0479: Burton-Minnick Inc. v. Anna Mathews, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Amber Summers, 32, of Springfield, direct support personnel and Charles Victoria, 35, of Springfield, machine operator.
Daven Wilson, 23, of Springfield, general laborer and Jordan Jabado, 26, of Springfield, general laborer.
Brian James, 45, of Springfield, truck driver and Amy Rice, 43, of Springfield, farmer.
Mark Young, 30, of Springfield, auditor and Emma Clark, 33, of Springfield, venue management.
Lisa Higbee, 40, of Springfield, patient coordinator and Tommy Damme, 41, of Springfield, survey manager.
Kristopher Peterson, 44, of Springfield, senior program manager and Jasmyne McCutcheon, 36, of Dayton, administrative assistant.