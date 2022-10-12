22CV0478: Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Courtney Franklin, money on account.

22CV0479: Burton-Minnick Inc. v. Anna Mathews, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amber Summers, 32, of Springfield, direct support personnel and Charles Victoria, 35, of Springfield, machine operator.

Daven Wilson, 23, of Springfield, general laborer and Jordan Jabado, 26, of Springfield, general laborer.

Brian James, 45, of Springfield, truck driver and Amy Rice, 43, of Springfield, farmer.

Mark Young, 30, of Springfield, auditor and Emma Clark, 33, of Springfield, venue management.

Lisa Higbee, 40, of Springfield, patient coordinator and Tommy Damme, 41, of Springfield, survey manager.

Kristopher Peterson, 44, of Springfield, senior program manager and Jasmyne McCutcheon, 36, of Dayton, administrative assistant.