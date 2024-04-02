24CV0213: Automotive Credit Corporation v. EZ Drive Automart, Jacqueline Kincaid, action for money.

24CV0214: Jermaine Liggins v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, United Parcel Services Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0215: Magerick LLC v. AQRE Properties LLC, Justin M. Randolph, Treasurer Of Clark County, U.S. Bank Trust N.A. as Trustee of American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series AH, foreclosure.

24CV0217: James E. Fraley v. John Logue, Administrator, The OS Kelly Company, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0218: Matthew M. Haytas v. CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, John Logue, Administrator, notice of appeal/civil.

24CV0219: Belmont Development Associates LLC v. Dessert Time of Ohio Inc., Pretzel Maker, money on account.

24CV0220: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. David M. Cayten, money on account.

24CV0221: Anna C. Normile v. Bridget T. Kerrigan, Chase A. Nelson, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Progressive Insurance, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

24CV0222: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Shante Grisby, Shauntre Hoefer, action for money.

24CV0223: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jonathan Ellis, action for money.

24CV0224: North Mill Credit Trust a Delaware Statutory Trust by and through BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware v. Newview Property Maintenance and Hardscape, LLC, Jesse Ward, replevin.

Marriage licenses:

Tierra R. Day, 29, of Springfield, medical assistant and Anthony T. Robinson, 33, of Springfield, manager.

Stephanie M. Butcher, 49, of Springfield, packer and Richard L. Dean, 52, of Springfield, weld tech.

Joseph L. Wilson, 36, of Dayton, factory and Charlotte P. Anderson, 31, of Springfield, factory.

Property transfers:

Shannon L. and Stella S. Wohnhas to Daniel J. Moorman and Richelle Weesner, 1760 Pinehurst Drive, Springfield; $230,000.

Teresa Sandidge to Teresa O. and William G. Hair II, 1176 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $0.

Ellen M. Carey to Brian J. and Amelia C. Billman, 2820 Rockford Road, Springfield; $247,000.

John J. Kelley to Riley N. and Elizabeth Linn, 1401 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $185,500.

Ivana S. Machado and Jackie A. Hood to Quinton J. Roach, 2656 Cavins Drive, Springfield; $176,000.

Willis Leonard to Sheila J. Finnegan, 2931 Archer Lane, Springfield; $143,000.

Gregory D. and Dora E. Mason to Sidney Slaughter, 529 Archer Lane, Springfield; $129,900.

Timothy L. Wagner to Amy C. Strangis, 2927 Archer Lane, Springfield; $148,900.

Ashmore Properties LLC to Nikki Reed, 606 Mead Lane, Springfield; $143,000.

Dawn Crowley and Rodney Malone to Rodney and Dawn Malone, 427 Monaco Drive, Springfield; $0.

MEP Group LLC to Max Bateau, 715-717 W. High St., Springfield; $135,000.

Jose O. D. Argueta to Brandey S. Williams and Zackery Bernard, 1357 Concord Ae., Springfield; $139,000.