Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
News
8 hours ago

Current cases:

22CV0165: Community Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company c/o Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kevin Combs; unknown spouse, if any, of Kevin Combs; Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Amanda and Joseph Davis to BGRS LLC, 7000 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; $415,000

BGRS LLC to Josie Ann and Jeremiah M. Brauhn, 7000 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; $415,000

Frank Michael Hoffman Jr., to Kristie L. and Frank Michael Hoffman, 9868 Union Road, Medway; no fee

Leah and Benjamin R. Ohde to Sarah M. Fitzgerald and Ghye S. Wilson, 336 Rosewood Road, Medway; $166,000

Randy D. Berry to Randy D. and Doris J. Berry Trustees, 1313 Lake Shore Dr., Medway; no fee

Sharon K. Lemon to Nicholas J. Begley, 822 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $165,000

Gabbrielle M. and Jason L. Davis Jr., to Local Home Investment, 116 Elm Road, Medway; $99,800

One Life Property Solutions LLC to Rodger and Crystal Ritchie, 219 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $128,000

Cassandra D. and Allan R. Rea to Ronald Duke Rutherford, 326 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $124,000

Alberta M. Ellis to Audrey and Caleb Jonathan Cumberland, 1006 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; $185,000

