Marriage licenses:
Elizabeth Juarez, 20, of Springfield, customer service and Dakota Looney, 21, of Springfield, customer service.
Stephanie Schaeffer, 38, of Springfield, registered nurse and Zachary Baldwin, 41, of Springfield, plumber.
Kristen Johnson, 32, of New Carlisle, custodian and Eric Stephens, 33, of New Carlisle, maintenance.
Property transfers:
Helen Cochran to Beth Cochran, 10 Villa Road, Springfield; no fee
Smart Holdings LTD to Robert L. and Sharon K. Smart, New Carlisle Road Rear, New Carlisle; no fee
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ryan Mize, 2774 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Robert L. Smart to Robert L. and Sharon K. Smart Trustees, N. Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Dorothy J. Jenkins to Melissa A. and Darrell R. Brown, 1835 N. Urbana Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $200,000
Nancy K. and Joseph M. Fulton to Nancy K. Fulton, 7419 Rebecca Dr., South Vienna; no fee