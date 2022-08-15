Current cases:
22CV0374: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2005-67CB, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates, Series 2005-67CB v. Timothy W. Baldwin, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any of Timothy W. Baldwin, foreclosure.
22CV0375: HS Financial Group, LLC v. Royal Roofs, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Karen Yarger, 53, of Springfield, HR generalist and Wayne Lokai, 41, of Springfield, farm hand.
Audrey Ingram, 31, of Enon, writer and Jarod Tudor, 35, of Enon, SharePoint admin.
Cynthia Stevenson, 27, of New Carlisle, USAF and Shyanne Brown, 24, of New Carlisle, USAF.
Property transfers:
Harry M. and Juanita J. Boyd to Juanita J. Boyd, 195 Sinclair Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Juanita J. Boyd to James and Alice Berner, 195 Sinclair Ave, New Carlisle; $2,000
Delmar L. McCowan to Theresa and Bryan Sullivan, 8550 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $290,000
Janice M. and Harold D. Lake to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 1728 Union Road, Medway; $320,000
Donald R. Baker II to Stephanie and Allen Partlow, 10360 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $211,000
Brandy Durham to Reasa N. Rudy, 30 Island Road, Medway; $1,000
Johnathan D. Bilbrey to Michael R. Hamilton, 318 Lancer St., New Carlisle; $159,500
Ryan M. Jones to Jeremy and Meghan E. Richmond, 158 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $150,000
John T. and Peggy A. Cottrell to Brian M. Hitchcock, 1754 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $145,000
Treva P. and Philip J. Palmer to Treva P. Palmer, 1628 Wogaman Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Stephanie S. Gilbert to Christian and Netasha Backous, 1132 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $139,000