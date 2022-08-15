Karen Yarger, 53, of Springfield, HR generalist and Wayne Lokai, 41, of Springfield, farm hand.

Audrey Ingram, 31, of Enon, writer and Jarod Tudor, 35, of Enon, SharePoint admin.

Cynthia Stevenson, 27, of New Carlisle, USAF and Shyanne Brown, 24, of New Carlisle, USAF.

Property transfers:

Harry M. and Juanita J. Boyd to Juanita J. Boyd, 195 Sinclair Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Juanita J. Boyd to James and Alice Berner, 195 Sinclair Ave, New Carlisle; $2,000

Delmar L. McCowan to Theresa and Bryan Sullivan, 8550 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $290,000

Janice M. and Harold D. Lake to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 1728 Union Road, Medway; $320,000

Donald R. Baker II to Stephanie and Allen Partlow, 10360 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $211,000

Brandy Durham to Reasa N. Rudy, 30 Island Road, Medway; $1,000

Johnathan D. Bilbrey to Michael R. Hamilton, 318 Lancer St., New Carlisle; $159,500

Ryan M. Jones to Jeremy and Meghan E. Richmond, 158 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $150,000

John T. and Peggy A. Cottrell to Brian M. Hitchcock, 1754 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $145,000

Treva P. and Philip J. Palmer to Treva P. Palmer, 1628 Wogaman Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Stephanie S. Gilbert to Christian and Netasha Backous, 1132 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $139,000