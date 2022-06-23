BreakingNews
Red Power Round Up event opens today, celebrates International Harvester
springfield-news-sun logo
    X

    Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

    Credit: DaytonDailyNews

    Combined ShapeCaption
    Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

    Credit: DaytonDailyNews

    News
    19 minutes ago

    Current cases:

    22CV0261: U.S. Bank National Association v. Nicole L. Woodford, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse, if any, of Nicole L. Woodford, foreclosure.

    22CV0262: Gene Bowshier v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, UMR, Justin D. Locke, action for money.

    22CV0263: Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Ruth G. Perry, Barbara Queen, Robert H. Queen, Randy Doe, John Doe, unknown heirs, legatees, executors, and administration of Evelyn Queen, deceased, foreclosure.

    22CV0264: The Money Source Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jessica C. Peterson, Travis W. Peterson, foreclosure.

    22CV0265: PNC Bank National Association v. unknown spouse of John Dotson, John Dotson individually and as administrator of the estate of Randale C. Walker, deceased, foreclosure.

    All cases are up-to-date.

    Marriage licenses:

    Tye Michael Ferrell, 22, of Springfield, creative director and Grace Elizabeth Nolen, 22, of Xenia, barista.

    Jonathan James Stewart, 39, of Springfield, teacher and Rebekah Kay Ahrens, 39, of Springfield, secretary.

    Michael Scott Starliper, 43, of Springfield, manager and Nicole Renee Wattier, 45, of Springfield, bus driver.

    In Other News
    1
    Clark County Municipal Court cases
    2
    Best of Springfield 2022: Nominations start today!
    3
    State to support more agricultural easements, including in Clark and...
    4
    Springfield approves zoning request for planned development that could...
    5
    PUCO announces review following major power failures
    © 2022 Springfield News Sun.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top