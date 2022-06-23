22CV0265: PNC Bank National Association v. unknown spouse of John Dotson, John Dotson individually and as administrator of the estate of Randale C. Walker, deceased, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tye Michael Ferrell, 22, of Springfield, creative director and Grace Elizabeth Nolen, 22, of Xenia, barista.

Jonathan James Stewart, 39, of Springfield, teacher and Rebekah Kay Ahrens, 39, of Springfield, secretary.

Michael Scott Starliper, 43, of Springfield, manager and Nicole Renee Wattier, 45, of Springfield, bus driver.