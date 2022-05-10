Marriage licenses:

Emily Maria Kerber, 32, of Sidney, sonographer and Andrew Patrick Bahun, 33, of Springfield, Army Reserves.

Yuceli Lopez Ramirez, 22, of Springfield, warehouse and Dangli Hernandez Guzman, 23, of Springfield, shipping.

Lupita Martinez, 51, of New Carlisle, social worker and Amador Rivera Roblero, 68, of Fairfield, forklift driver.

Justine Lea Prater, 28, of South Vienna, physical therapist and Ethan Isaac Sites, 29, of South Vienna, machinist/designer.

Property transfers:

Carolyn S. Cundiff to EMT Homes LLC, 311-315 N. Isabella St., Springfield; $68,000

Garrigan Real Estate LLC to 14 N. Yellow Springs St., LLC, 14 N. Yellow Springs St., $551,300

Shakuntla Chandra and Prem Chandra to Anna Delich, 1114 Redbud Lane, Springfield; $146,000

Judith Jacobs to Stephanie Jacobs, 2031 Harshman Blvd, Springfield; $57,300