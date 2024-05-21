24CV0378: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Edward W. Smith, breach of contract.

24CV0379: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shawn M. Kimball, breach of contract.

24CV0380: Linda G. York v. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, The Huntington Investment Company, action for money.

24CV0381: SBG Capital, LLC v. Frontier Funding, LLC, action for money.

24CV0382: Cole J. Ray v. Alicia N. White, Anthony J. White, action for money.

24CV0383: Amanda Stratton, Douglas Stratton v. Kia American, Inc., action for money.

24CV0384: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-HE3, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-HE3 v. Barbara S. Fry, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Barbara S. Fry, foreclosure.

24CV0385: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Amber Bailey, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Noah A. Zeller, 27, of Springfield, contract specialist and Sarah K. Smith, 28, of Springfield, contract specialist.

Annie K. Towe, 34, of New Carlisle, insurance agent and Charles A. Dudley II, 31, of New Carlisle, repair technician.

Ryan A. Haddix, 40, of South Vienna, maintenance technician and Lindsey E. Willars, 43, of South Vienna, bar maids.

Kelby D. Strapp, 25, of West Liberty, registered nurse and Jonathan C. Meese, 24, of Enon, contracting.

Sonya J. Ryhal, 80, of Springfield, retired and James E. Kincaid, 90, of Springfield, retired.

Joyce E. Rider, 30, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Ronald W. Palmer, 32, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Frederick J. and Karen S. Schneider to Karen S. Schneider, 25 Andrews Lane, New Carlisle; $0.

Fred V. Carter to Teresa K. Helmick, 7605 Lower Valley Pike, New Carlisle; $0.

Mark Loring to Mark and Susan M. Loring, 9295 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Luke and Pamela Siemon to Amber L. Lyons, 228 E. Main St., Medway; $145,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Tajul Pordan, 249 Kennedy Drive, Medway; $0.

Owen I. Masters III to Aug Property Investments LLC, 614 Hyer St., New Carlisle; $89,300.

Prestige Developers LLC to Gastineau Family LLC, 580 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Allison Denton to Suzanne N. Kimball, 521 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $190,000.

Frank N. Marino to Cassandra Lammers, 913 Leatherwood Drive, New Carlisle; $142,500.

Christopher W. Leaver to Daniel Wenger, 2415 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $210,000.

Larry W. and Cheryl L. Dickerson to Larry W. and Cheryl L. Dickerson, trustees, 5481 Knollwood Road, Springfield; $0.

Thomas E. Phillips to Nakia and Jennifer Chambers, 5419 Troy Road, Springfield; $315,000.

Cheryl L. Smith to Lagos Farms LLC, 3007 Troy Road, Springfield; $670,000.

Cheryl L. Smith to Lagos Farms LLC, 3090 Miller Road, Springfield; $670,000.

William E. and Hildene J. Edwards, trustees, to Kenneth E. and Betty Kinder, 2807 Poplar Drive, Springfield; $305,000.

Cathy Kennon to Patrick S. Carter, 1151 Shrine Road, Springfield; $133,000.

Daniel D. Vought and Trent A. Plexico to Barbara and Gary Sturdivant, 13700 Old Osborne Road, South Vienna; $83,000.

Pelican City Properties LLC to Mission Service Holdings LLC, 114 S. Urbana St., South Vienna; $1,515,000.

Elizabeth A. Mercer and Jack M. Wise to Elizabeth A. Mercer Wise, 117 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $0.

James D. and Pamela S. Morris to Matthew S. Gaiownik, 227 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $165,000.

Christa P. Czyzak to Nicole S. Leaker, 4136 Raymond Drive, Enon; $187,000.

Teri E. Smith to Brandon J. Mamer, 6642 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $160,000.

Patrick S. Carter to Jacob R. and Natasha E. Wilhoit, 4205 Camelot Drive, Springfield; $236,000.

Raelene S. Gnau to Molly Thatcher, trustee, 4881 Auston St., Springfield; $169,900.

Joseph R. Ruggles to Betty M. Grandy and Jason R. Pickart, 5754 Victorian Way, Springfield; $239,900.

Mildred A. Lundberg to Craig A. Wiseman and Thomas M. Stubbs, 5794 Winfield Drive, Springfield; $215,000.

ATC Leasing Company to ATC Transportation LLC, 6370, 6140 Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Sean and Paula M. Crone to Kevin Lycans, 5408 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $55,000.