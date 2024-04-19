24CV0311: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Amanda K. Meadows, action for money.

24CV0312: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jerry McClintock, Jerry L. mcclintock, The Park National Bank Successor in Interest to Security National Bank & Trust Company, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jerry McClintock, foreclosure.

24CV0313: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-QS13 v. The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Jeannetta M. Edington, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Larry E. Edington, Deceased, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jeannetta M. Edington, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Kelsey E. Moore, 28, of New Carlisle, program manager and Christian L. Acton, 28, of New Carlisle, truck driver.

Property transfers:

Alyce M. Comer to Charles H. and Alyce M. Comer, 3672 N. Houston Pike, South Vienna; $0.

Michael J. Crotty to Shelli A. Crotty, 5795 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Hensley Investments LTD to Juan C. Diaz, 2159 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $145,000.

Regenia Pelfrey to Fred S. Pelfrey, 3436-3456 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

Barbara Shapiro to Jack and Gwindola Ison, 711 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $185,000.

Bermar Ventures LLC to Nicholas and Tora Anderson, 1155 N. Bird Road, Springfield; $327,000.

Valerie J. Adkins to Matthew Sprinkle, 1737 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

Jaden W. Wood and Liza S. Partee to Liza S. Parte Wood, 2919 Hilldale Road, Springfield; $0.

Clark Shawnee Local School District to KPT RE LLC, 3825, 3858 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $195,000.

Alan and Lynn A. Geist to Alan L. and Lynn A. Geist, trustees, 3888 Malaga Circle, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Jonathan and Tiffani Decker, 169 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $298,300.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Ericka M. and Nathaniel I. Schultz, 719 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Rollin E. and Lynda L. Rose to Lynda L. Rose, 1906 Wedgewood Cricle, Springfield; $0.

David C. Glaze to David C. Glaze and Marie A. Boyer, 2510 Garland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Andrew and Tiffany Haycox to Rachel M. and Tanner Townsley, 2737 Woodford Drive, Springfield; $280,000.

Creola Investments LLC to Robin Hill Realty LLC, 2665 Derr Road, Springfield; $385,000.

Perez S. Construction LLC to Maxwell R. King, 1271 Oakleaf Ave., Springfield; $109,000.

Roger K. Binegar to Kelly A. Binegar, 432 Kickerbocker Ave., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 1235 Jefferson St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 508, 526 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $1,646,000.