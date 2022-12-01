BreakingNews
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0550: Roy Rose v. M P Dory Co, et al., Administrator Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0551: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jonathan Seitz, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jonathan Seitz, foreclosure.

22CV0552: Tyler Sheets v. Vincent Menda, WMK, LLC d/b/a Mobility Works c/o Statutory Agent William Koeblitz, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ciatlyn Ibarra, 27, of Springfield, retail cashier and Jacob Bernier, 26, of Pilot, VA, tecton salem.

John Brewer Jr., 31, of Springfield, arborist and Cara Earles, 29, of Springfield, Aldi.

Property transfers:

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 213 N. Church St., New Carlisle; none.

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 209 N. Church St., New Carlisle; none.

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 216 N. Church St., New Carlisle; none.

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 110-112 W. Jackson St., New Carlisle; none.

James and Joann Riley to Jennifer S. Duncan, 5281 River Road, Springfield; none.

Richard L. and Dawn Myers to Matthew L. and Jennifer E. Berner, 5302 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $160,000.

Terrold D. and Mary M. McKenney to Poe Deanna, 2730 Anita Drive, Springfield; $195,000.

Douglas E. Massie to Deering Investments LLC, 3785 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $121,000.

Mary and Merrell Russell to Merrell Russell, 3949 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; none.

