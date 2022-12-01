Marriage licenses:

Ciatlyn Ibarra, 27, of Springfield, retail cashier and Jacob Bernier, 26, of Pilot, VA, tecton salem.

John Brewer Jr., 31, of Springfield, arborist and Cara Earles, 29, of Springfield, Aldi.

Property transfers:

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 213 N. Church St., New Carlisle; none.

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 209 N. Church St., New Carlisle; none.

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 216 N. Church St., New Carlisle; none.

Richard L. Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 110-112 W. Jackson St., New Carlisle; none.

James and Joann Riley to Jennifer S. Duncan, 5281 River Road, Springfield; none.

Richard L. and Dawn Myers to Matthew L. and Jennifer E. Berner, 5302 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $160,000.

Terrold D. and Mary M. McKenney to Poe Deanna, 2730 Anita Drive, Springfield; $195,000.

Douglas E. Massie to Deering Investments LLC, 3785 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $121,000.

Mary and Merrell Russell to Merrell Russell, 3949 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; none.