Current cases:
21CV0286: Fifth Third Bank v. Shannon Hall, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, administrators and executors of the Estate of Dianna L. Maddox, unknown spouse of Maddox, foreclosure.
21CV0287: Fifth Third Bank v. Brenda L. Powell, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse of Powell, foreclosure.
21CV0288: Financial Pacific Leasing Inc. v. Edward J. Eyink, Fairfax OSP Consultants LLC, replevin.
21CV0289: Jenny L. Patton v. John Lougue, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, KBO Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0290: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Matthew C. Estep, action for money.
All records are up-to-date.
