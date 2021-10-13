springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

21CV0286: Fifth Third Bank v. Shannon Hall, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, administrators and executors of the Estate of Dianna L. Maddox, unknown spouse of Maddox, foreclosure.

21CV0287: Fifth Third Bank v. Brenda L. Powell, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse of Powell, foreclosure.

21CV0288: Financial Pacific Leasing Inc. v. Edward J. Eyink, Fairfax OSP Consultants LLC, replevin.

21CV0289: Jenny L. Patton v. John Lougue, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, KBO Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0290: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Matthew C. Estep, action for money.

All records are up-to-date.

In Other News
1
Vintage train rides come to Champaign County
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Northwestern no longer requiring masks for elementary students
4
COTTREL: Clark County saw return of festivals this year, but volunteers
5
Highway Hikers Toy Run returns to Clark County: ‘We do it so kids have...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top