springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

21CV0377: Brandon A. Winburn v. Navistar Inc., Stephanie McCloud Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0378: Tecumseh Local School District Board of Education v. Carmen S. Mattson, John A. Mattson III, other civil.

21CV0379: M&T Bank v. Harold C. Paugh, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, the unknown spouse of Harold C. Paugh, foreclosure.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Emily Nicole Arts, 27, of New Carlisle, student and Austin Gar Pearson, 32, of New Carlisle, self-employed.

Julie Lynn McAfee, 41, of Springfield, photographer and Stephen Daniel Ratliff, 32, of Springfield, contractor.

Brooke Nichole Valerio, 26, of Enon, general manager and Bruce Lee Osborne, 32, of Enon, general manager.

Allison Racheal Boyd, 26, of Urbana, security and Cody Austin Taylor, 28, of Springfield, manager.

Property transfers:

Joseph W. Fischkelta to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, 4840 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $248,000

Makayla and William Graham to Noah Rohling, 4116 Osborn Road, Medway; $220,500

Hal Don Properties LLC and Rodz Bros Construction, 607 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $21,000

Jerry and Brenda Souders to Carolyn J. Ossege, 203 Smith St., New Carlisle; no fee

Kelly T. and Darren L. Andrews Jr., to Falt Properties LLC, 118-124 Orth Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Gainer Farms LLC to MTWOG LLC, 6976 River Road, Springfield; $1,403,700

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Urbana’s Grimes Field to receive federal grant for upgrades
3
Springfield-Beckley to receive more than $6 million in federal airport...
4
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
5
Springfield man indicted with felonious assault following police...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top