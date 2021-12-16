Marriage licenses:

Emily Nicole Arts, 27, of New Carlisle, student and Austin Gar Pearson, 32, of New Carlisle, self-employed.

Julie Lynn McAfee, 41, of Springfield, photographer and Stephen Daniel Ratliff, 32, of Springfield, contractor.

Brooke Nichole Valerio, 26, of Enon, general manager and Bruce Lee Osborne, 32, of Enon, general manager.

Allison Racheal Boyd, 26, of Urbana, security and Cody Austin Taylor, 28, of Springfield, manager.

Property transfers:

Joseph W. Fischkelta to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, 4840 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $248,000

Makayla and William Graham to Noah Rohling, 4116 Osborn Road, Medway; $220,500

Hal Don Properties LLC and Rodz Bros Construction, 607 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $21,000

Jerry and Brenda Souders to Carolyn J. Ossege, 203 Smith St., New Carlisle; no fee

Kelly T. and Darren L. Andrews Jr., to Falt Properties LLC, 118-124 Orth Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Gainer Farms LLC to MTWOG LLC, 6976 River Road, Springfield; $1,403,700