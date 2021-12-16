Current cases:
21CV0377: Brandon A. Winburn v. Navistar Inc., Stephanie McCloud Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0378: Tecumseh Local School District Board of Education v. Carmen S. Mattson, John A. Mattson III, other civil.
21CV0379: M&T Bank v. Harold C. Paugh, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, the unknown spouse of Harold C. Paugh, foreclosure.
Marriage licenses:
Emily Nicole Arts, 27, of New Carlisle, student and Austin Gar Pearson, 32, of New Carlisle, self-employed.
Julie Lynn McAfee, 41, of Springfield, photographer and Stephen Daniel Ratliff, 32, of Springfield, contractor.
Brooke Nichole Valerio, 26, of Enon, general manager and Bruce Lee Osborne, 32, of Enon, general manager.
Allison Racheal Boyd, 26, of Urbana, security and Cody Austin Taylor, 28, of Springfield, manager.
Property transfers:
Joseph W. Fischkelta to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, 4840 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $248,000
Makayla and William Graham to Noah Rohling, 4116 Osborn Road, Medway; $220,500
Hal Don Properties LLC and Rodz Bros Construction, 607 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $21,000
Jerry and Brenda Souders to Carolyn J. Ossege, 203 Smith St., New Carlisle; no fee
Kelly T. and Darren L. Andrews Jr., to Falt Properties LLC, 118-124 Orth Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Gainer Farms LLC to MTWOG LLC, 6976 River Road, Springfield; $1,403,700