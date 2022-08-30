Current cases:
22CV0408: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. v. Jason Hamilton, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jason Hamilton, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kimberly Hammond, 56, of Enon, homemaker and Donald Shepherd, 61, of Enon, machinist.
Austin Debar, 21, of Springfield, Spectrum sale rep. and Haley Asher, 21, of Springfield, retail.
Charles Clevenger II, 51, of Mechanicsburg, journeyman roofer and Kathy Thacker, 52, of Mechanicsburg, disabled.
Ashley Torbeck, 30, of Springfield, athletic trainer and Jared Shoemaker, 28, of Springfield, electric car test driver.
James Keys, 23, of Springfield, machinist and Kierstyn Avery, 23, of Fairborn, registered nurse.
Rachel Montei, 44, of Springfield, nurse and John Hoyt, 50, of Columbus, social security admin.
Nathan Hausfeld, 23, of Springfield, process engineer and Hailey Bowman, 22, of Dayton, registered vet tech.
Property transfers:
Brian D. Boggs to Brian D. and Patricia D. Boggs, 5293 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee
Sharon K. and Gary P. Dowen to Travis Johnson and Jerika Huber, 2845 Evergreen Dr., Springfield; $229,000
Raymond E. Timberman to Barbara G. Hart, 1646 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $308,300
Jane M. Evans to Kevin L. Evans Trustee, 1611 Groop Road, Springfield; no fee
Lori Mershon to Hillary Cito, 1226 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; $175,000
Ronald R. Griffith to Rockylakes Estates LLC, Peacock Road Rear, Springfield; $1,540,000
Carol L. Goodbar to Waymire Properties LLC, 2290 Cortsville Road, Yellow Springs; $190,000
Michael S. Meadows to Michael S. and Sativa M. Meadows, 110 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; no fee