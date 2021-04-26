X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 22 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Property transfers:

Brian Preston to Pamela K. Riano, 1977 Willoughby Ave., Springfield; $130,000

Robert Michael and Karen Osborn to Robert M. and Karen W. Osborn Trustees, 4505 Dunnwood Lane, Springfield; no fee

Billy H. Burchett Jr., to Sara Kaitlyn and Kyle Raymond Poe, 4837 Willowbrook Dr., Springfield; $97,000

Donna Jean Comer to John M. Wilson Jr., 5170 Urbana Road, Springfield; $160,000

Dion M. James to Kimberly C. Null to Angel R. and Timothy Bird Sr., 80 Woodlawn Ave., North Hampton; $77,400

Vanessa R. Williams to Stephanie Ann and Stephanie Lee Laurito, 236 Saddlebrook Run; $252,000

Roger E. and Sharon Gail Flannery to Sharon Gail Flannery, 4525 McConkey Road, South Vienna; no fee

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.