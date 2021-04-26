Property transfers:
Brian Preston to Pamela K. Riano, 1977 Willoughby Ave., Springfield; $130,000
Robert Michael and Karen Osborn to Robert M. and Karen W. Osborn Trustees, 4505 Dunnwood Lane, Springfield; no fee
Billy H. Burchett Jr., to Sara Kaitlyn and Kyle Raymond Poe, 4837 Willowbrook Dr., Springfield; $97,000
Donna Jean Comer to John M. Wilson Jr., 5170 Urbana Road, Springfield; $160,000
Dion M. James to Kimberly C. Null to Angel R. and Timothy Bird Sr., 80 Woodlawn Ave., North Hampton; $77,400
Vanessa R. Williams to Stephanie Ann and Stephanie Lee Laurito, 236 Saddlebrook Run; $252,000
Roger E. and Sharon Gail Flannery to Sharon Gail Flannery, 4525 McConkey Road, South Vienna; no fee