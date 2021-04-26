Dion M. James to Kimberly C. Null to Angel R. and Timothy Bird Sr., 80 Woodlawn Ave., North Hampton; $77,400

Vanessa R. Williams to Stephanie Ann and Stephanie Lee Laurito, 236 Saddlebrook Run; $252,000

Roger E. and Sharon Gail Flannery to Sharon Gail Flannery, 4525 McConkey Road, South Vienna; no fee