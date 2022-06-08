BreakingNews
Marriage licenses:

James Foreman, 34, of North Hampton, business analyst and Elizabeth Harmer, 27, of South Vienna, registered nurse.

Alecsa Gipson, 27, of Springfield, STNA and Gilbert Enriquez, 32, of Springfield, none.

Jasmine Fullen, 37, of Springfield, nurse and Anthony Scott, 35, of Springfield, heavy machine operator.

Heather Franklin, 47, of Springfield, truck driver and Brandon Russell, 44, of Springfield, truck driver.

Property transfers:

John Grimm to Kelly Braun and Keith Grimm Jr., 8975 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Kelly Braun and Keith Grimm Jr., to Kelly Braun, 8975 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Philip J. and Mark H. Palmer III to Philip J. Palmer, 1023 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

James and Tina McLemore to Samantha Faith and Chase Allen Crabtree, 4681 W. National Road, Springfield; $385,900

Larry D. and Jeannetta L. Taylor to Jeannetta L. Taylor, 539 Brandeyleigh Lane, Springfield; no fee

Timothy Tschida to Charles W. and Terry Stillwell, 182 West Dr., Springfield; $174,000

Connie S. and Charles E. Holliday Jr., to Charles E. Holliday Jr., 80 Eastwood Dr., Springfield; no fee

John S. Grimm to Keith Grimm Sr., 1305 N. Tecumseh Road Rear, New Carlisle; no fee

Susanna H. Kress to Hermenegildo Chavez Juarez, Osborn Road, Medway; $45,000

Susanna H. Kress to Thomas and Ruth Ruhe, 4217 Osborn Road, Medway; $62,000

Penny Carter to Pinnacle Hill LLC, 11211 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $42,500

Carla Marquette to Trenton and Kassidy Dunham, 1131 Garry Lane, New Carlisle; $205,000

Jennifer J. Sloane to Jennifer and Adam Sloane, 210 Tal Shroyer Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Leslie W. Notestine Jr., to Samuel Edward Holbrook, 738 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $124,900

