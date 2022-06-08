Property transfers:

John Grimm to Kelly Braun and Keith Grimm Jr., 8975 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Kelly Braun and Keith Grimm Jr., to Kelly Braun, 8975 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Philip J. and Mark H. Palmer III to Philip J. Palmer, 1023 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

James and Tina McLemore to Samantha Faith and Chase Allen Crabtree, 4681 W. National Road, Springfield; $385,900

Larry D. and Jeannetta L. Taylor to Jeannetta L. Taylor, 539 Brandeyleigh Lane, Springfield; no fee

Timothy Tschida to Charles W. and Terry Stillwell, 182 West Dr., Springfield; $174,000

Connie S. and Charles E. Holliday Jr., to Charles E. Holliday Jr., 80 Eastwood Dr., Springfield; no fee

John S. Grimm to Keith Grimm Sr., 1305 N. Tecumseh Road Rear, New Carlisle; no fee

Susanna H. Kress to Hermenegildo Chavez Juarez, Osborn Road, Medway; $45,000

Susanna H. Kress to Thomas and Ruth Ruhe, 4217 Osborn Road, Medway; $62,000

Penny Carter to Pinnacle Hill LLC, 11211 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $42,500

Carla Marquette to Trenton and Kassidy Dunham, 1131 Garry Lane, New Carlisle; $205,000

Jennifer J. Sloane to Jennifer and Adam Sloane, 210 Tal Shroyer Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Leslie W. Notestine Jr., to Samuel Edward Holbrook, 738 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $124,900