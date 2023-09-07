BreakingNews
Reopening at a 'time of crisis': Springfield homeless shelter adds space as need increases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0596: New Equipment Leasing Inc. v. Wayne Gibson, Wayne Concrete Company LLC, breach of contract.

23CV0597: Wright Patt Credit Union v. Clark County Treasurer, Terri A. Monroe, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Terri A. Monroe, foreclosure.

23CV0598: CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC v. Madeline Rose Asper, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Madeline Rose Asper, foreclosure.

23CV0599: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Chelsea Caupp, breach of contract.

23CV0600: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Donya Lewis, breach of contract.

23CV0601: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Melissa A. Nangel, breach of contract.

23CV0602: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Kevin H. Montgomery, breach of contract.

23CV0603: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Chad G. Fisher, Jr., breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Mark A. L. Banks, 56, of Springfield, assembler and Hope E. Stockdale Rice, 46, of Springfield, office.

Property transfers:

Sam Guy III and Geneva Guy to Sam Guy III, 407 W. State St., Springfield; none.

Benjamin E. McKinnon Jr. and Marilyn R. McKinnon to Westside Christian Community Brethern, 1336 North St., Springfield; $54,900.

Niclin Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 1319 Amherst Road, Springfield; $59,700.

Larry L. Kensler II and Brittany Kensler to Linda S. Elkins, 836 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $152,100.

Cody A. Taylor to Kyson J. Cook, 2563 Kenton St., Springfield; $120,000.

Harlis R. and Samantha L. Price to Alisa A. Moore, 2518 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Troy and Paula Travis to Paula J. and Lindsay M. Travis, 327 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $52,700.

Comfort Living LLC to Justin Marroquin, 405 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $139,900.

Donald W. and June Hughes to June Hughes, 1716 Sweetbriar Lane N., Springfield; none.

