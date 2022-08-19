22CV0386: Christopher Coleman v. Clark County Treasurer, Stephen Swan, Steven Swan, The Richwood Banking Company dba Richwood Bank, Unknown Spouse of Steven Swan aka Steven Eric Swan, unknown tenants, foreclosure.

22CV0387: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Chad Price, as possible heir to the Estate of Jerry Price, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown spouse of Chad Price, if any, John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Jerry Price and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouses of Jerry Price, Spring Lake Condominium Unit Owner’s Association, foreclosure.