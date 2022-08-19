Current cases:
22CV0384: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Marlo Hampton, Sean Hampton, Shanon Hampton, Jack Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any of Sean Hampton, Jean Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any of Marlo Hampton, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any of Shanon Hampton, foreclosure.
22CV0385: John Barlon v. Brandon Munoz, Jenna Munoz, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, complaint for damages.
22CV0386: Christopher Coleman v. Clark County Treasurer, Stephen Swan, Steven Swan, The Richwood Banking Company dba Richwood Bank, Unknown Spouse of Steven Swan aka Steven Eric Swan, unknown tenants, foreclosure.
22CV0387: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Chad Price, as possible heir to the Estate of Jerry Price, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown spouse of Chad Price, if any, John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Jerry Price and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouses of Jerry Price, Spring Lake Condominium Unit Owner’s Association, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Maria Kavanagh, 30, of Springfield, homemaker and Derek Hargrow, 40, of Springfield, business owner.
Tammy Stevens, 58, of Springfield, disabled and Michael Sanders, 59, of Springfield, truck driver.