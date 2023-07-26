X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0503: Board of Clark County Commissioners v. City of Huber Heights, action for declaratory judgement.

23CV0504: Robin E. Sebring v. Cincinnati Financial Corp., Cincinnati Insurance Co., Lauren A. Stevens, personal injury.

23CV0505: First National Bank of Omaha v. Oscar Crum, action for money.

23CV0506: Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Amy Blair, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Deven B. Baldasare, 26, of New Carlisle, real estate agent and Yesenia C. Boling, 26, of New Carlisle, receptionist.

Christopher W. Ryan, 37, of New Carlisle, maintenance tech and Brianna R. Thoroughman, 34, of New Carlisle, STNA.

Jeffrey L. Alexander, 69, of Springfield, retired and Sally J. Glass, 70, of Springfield, retired.

Autumn A. Baer, 24, of Springfield, general manager and Darius J. Evans, 28, of Springfield, construction.

Shreyash G. Kulkarni, 29, of Springfield, industrial engineer and Kajol K. Chaurasua, 27, of Columbus, resident physician.

Property transfers:

Charles C. and Shirley A. Metzger to Shirley A. Metzger, 6418 Troy Road, Springfield; none.

Charles C. and Shirley A. Metzger to Shirley A. Metzger, 4149 Penny Pike, Springfield; none.

Edward J. and Jacqueline B. Brewster to Jacqueline B. Brewster, 5260 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; none.

Cindee L. and David M. Johnson to Brittany N. and Mathew R. Bourne, 3124 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; $340,000.

Dominic and Stephanie Fredo to Zackery D. Trombley, 1014 Bowman Road, Springfield; $249,900.

