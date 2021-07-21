Cases called include:
21CV0207: Teresa Ward v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc., Family Dollar Stores Inc., John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kody Johnson, 21, of Hillsboro, assembly and Kylie Atha, 22, of Springfield, unemployed.
Lanny Jones, Jr., 29, of New Carlisle, sheet metal fabricator and Brooke Achtermann, 30, of Dayton, N/A.
Property transfers:
Peggy K. Neff to Peggy K. and John M. Culp, 817 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Trevor Mangan to Dyllan M. Saintignon, 1243 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $137,000
JoAnn Stapleton to Rebecca J. Burk, 1272 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
John Bryan to Brandi N. and David R. Reffitt, 1167 Steven Circle Dr., New Carlisle; $189,900
Anita L. and Carl E. Lunsford Jr., to Joshua M. Parrott, 604 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $110,000
Kyle D. and Morgan V. Baughman to Paul Greathouse Jr., 1131 White Oak Dr., Springfield; $185,000
Robert L. Smith to Allison and Nicholas Zinsler, 6448 Overland Dr., New Carlisle; $305,000
Gregg A. Inskeep to Riley Brennan Rice, 7060 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $182,100
Stephanie Weaver to Erin Ackerson, 4895 North River Road, Springfield; $125,000
Jeffrey E. Troxell to Virginia and James F. Lapoint, 1130 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; $276,000
KND to Scott and Jessica Maddox, 9422 S. Charleston Pk., South Charleston; $359,900