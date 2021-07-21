Lanny Jones, Jr., 29, of New Carlisle, sheet metal fabricator and Brooke Achtermann, 30, of Dayton, N/A.

Property transfers:

Peggy K. Neff to Peggy K. and John M. Culp, 817 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Trevor Mangan to Dyllan M. Saintignon, 1243 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $137,000

JoAnn Stapleton to Rebecca J. Burk, 1272 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

John Bryan to Brandi N. and David R. Reffitt, 1167 Steven Circle Dr., New Carlisle; $189,900

Anita L. and Carl E. Lunsford Jr., to Joshua M. Parrott, 604 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $110,000

Kyle D. and Morgan V. Baughman to Paul Greathouse Jr., 1131 White Oak Dr., Springfield; $185,000

Robert L. Smith to Allison and Nicholas Zinsler, 6448 Overland Dr., New Carlisle; $305,000

Gregg A. Inskeep to Riley Brennan Rice, 7060 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $182,100

Stephanie Weaver to Erin Ackerson, 4895 North River Road, Springfield; $125,000

Jeffrey E. Troxell to Virginia and James F. Lapoint, 1130 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; $276,000

KND to Scott and Jessica Maddox, 9422 S. Charleston Pk., South Charleston; $359,900