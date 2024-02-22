23CV0209: Larry W. Miller, Jr. v. Stephanie B. McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, ADMINISTRATOR, PFFG Springfield, LLC, dba Planet Fitness, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0210: Jeremiah D. Fugitt v. John / Jane Doe, Progressive Insurance Company, Carol F. Stocker, personal injury.

23CV0211: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kayla D. Saum, action for money.

23CV0212: MyUSA Credit Union Inc. v. Richard Hahn, Sr., Sharon Hahn, action for money.

23CV0213: Austin Kenerly v. A1 Hospitality, Inc., Hampton Inn, OHIO BUREAU OF WORKERS’ COMPENSATION, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0214: Wells Fargo Bank N A v. Clark County Treasurer, Darell J. Young Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, and Assigns, Discover Bank c/o CT Corporation System, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, foreclosure.

23CV0215: Brian Meyers v. Timothy Miller, Timothy J. Miller, Akille Mosley, personal injury.

23CV0216: Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Michelle Jenkins, action for money.

23CV0217: William C. Grunwald, JR. v. Holly J. Klark, Jerome R. Klark, personal injury.

23CV0218: Megan McDonald v. American International Group, Inc., Corporation Service Co. Goodwin Square, John Doe an individual who was Driving a Silver Honda Civic Sedan on Interstate 70 Westbound on April 6, 2021 at Approximately 11:48 A.M. E.S.T. in Front of Plaintiff Megan McDonald, Name Unknown, Address Unknown, Anthony Moore, National Union Fire Ins. Co. of Pittsburgh, PA, Dewey Pratt, Rumpke Transportation Co LLC, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Marriage licenses:

Haylee R. Jordan, 23, of Springfield, phlebotomist and Jarrett R. M. Eckurd, 22, of Springfield, HVAC tech.

Property transfers:

Michelle Shotts to Agnes Patten, 4052 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

George H. Cook to Timothy L. Wagner, 1639 Merrydale Road, Springfield; $120,000.

Joshua E. and Shantel C. Woods to Shantel C. Woods, 4400 Phoenix Drive, Springfield; $0.

Melissa J. Evilsizor to Melissa J. Evilsizor, 4367 Helena Court, Springfield; $20,000.

James E. and Susan L. Wynn, trustees to Park National Bank Trustee, 4521 Reno Lane, Springfield; $125,500.

Kyle and Julia Poling to Kyle and Julie Poling, 1928 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Julie A. Lafferty to Constance L. Stickney, 1894 Birchwood Court, Springfield; $325,000.

Robert and Cynthia Muller to APNJ Properties LLC, 687 Hiser Ave., Springfield; $0.

Roger J. and Carolyn L. Barcelona to Roger J. Barcelona, 646 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $0.

James T. and Dorothy C. Lindsey to Robert A. K. and Rachel L. Erie, 577 Hiser Ave., Springfield; $265,100.

Keh Homes LLC to Jeffrey Short and Mackenzie Ransome, 1116 Stanway Ave., Springfield; $175,000.

John Cordle to Austin Mayse, 4825 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $163,000.