Property transfers:

David E. and Robinn L. Ridder to David E. Ridder, 10107 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $0.

Ashley B. Koster to John C. and Stephany J. Koster, 1340 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas L. and Ruth E. Gulasa to Ruth E. Gulasa, 1491 Dayton Road, Springfield; $0.

Ashley D. Humphreys to Monty and Dixie Fisher, 158 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $200,000.

James E. and Wilma J. Chadwell to Wilma J. Chadwell, 3011 Troehler Road, Springfield; $0.

Gregory A. Edington to Shane and Tracy Shirk, 3165 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Wayne E. and Marjorie J. Shaw to Wayne E. Shaw, 235 Elk Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Amanjot Singh, 241 London Ave., Springfield; $319,000.

NVR Inc. to Joshua L. and Amber R. Spurlock, 239 London Ave., Springfield; $272,100.

Ann Lensch, trustee to Teresa M. Park, 757 Grandview Drive, Springfield; $142,500.

Radiant Investment Group LLC to Doretha A. Berry, 1824 Norwood Ave., Springfield; $167,000.

John S. and Connie M. Reish to John S. Reish, 513 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Madison Springs LLC to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 1232-1234 W. High St., Springfield; $305,000.

Dossan Realty LLC to Francisco J. D. Santos, 668-670 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $0.

Craig D. Griffin to Craig D. and Shannon Griffin, 1001 Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

Russell E. Cornell to Russell E. Cornell, 1411 Darwin Ave., Springfield; $0.

Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe to Alicia Rossi, 1358 Fotler St., Springfield; $129,000.

Bayshore Corporation Enterprises LLC to Melinda Adams, 1112 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; $113,500.

Richard Becraft Jr. to Richard Becraft Jr., 517 N. Race St., Springfield; $2,100.

Madison Springs LLC to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 602-604 W. North St., Springfield; $305,000.

Justin L. and Meredith Tonnies to Kelsey Kinnemeyer, 410 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $307,000.

Chance Madison to Chance Madison, 1969 Westgate Road, Springfield; $0.

Jon and Torey Kellough to Michael and Sarah Nicewaner, 1829 Timberline Drive, Springfield; $285,000.

David F. Webb to Housing Connection of Clark County, 1101 Redbud Lane, Springfield; $259,000.

Brian S. Cooper to Brian S. Copoper, 735 W. Second St., Springfield; $73,400.

Thomas L. and Ruth E. Gulasa and Ruth E. Gulasa, 750, 935 Dayton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas L. and Ruth E. Gulasa and Ruth E. Gulasa, 2075 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas L. and Ruth E. Gulasa and Ruth E. Gulasa, 1702 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Eugene and Stephanie L. Marion to Florise M. Dossous, 244 Raffensperger Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Sixtyft Sixin LLC to Abigail and Chris Perkins, 360 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

Nathan P. Thompson to Jonathan H. and Sharon L. Fine, trustees, 612 Reading Drive, Springfield; $130,000.

Patrick E. Field to Terri Ward, 2147 Hoppes Ave., Springfield; $139,900.

Phalanx Holdings LLC to Kristin M. Robledo, 2121 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $103,000.

The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership to Saundra K. Benedict, 626 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $153,000.

Genesis 7 Properties LTD to Comfort Living LLC, 2533 Beatrice St., Springfield; $75,000.

Sarah M. South to Danny L. and Betsy L. Dishon, 201 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $167,500.

Audrey R. Mathven to James M. Methven, 422 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Rhonda L. Dibert, 331 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $149,900.

Monticello Homes 1 LLC to Matthew Paquin, 1765 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; $268,000.

Madison Springs LLC to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 2484-2468 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $305,000.

Ruth A. Ratliff to Future Sights LLC, 114, 116 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Jean Philistin to Florise M. Dossous, 929 Mound St., Springfield; $110,000.

Anthony and Jordan Hottenstein to Slvrbck Ventures LLC, 1552 Charles St., Springfield; $52,000.

Jane M. Adams to Blue Tulips and Transportation, 927-929 Oak St., Springfield; $43,500.

Jane M. Adams to 5 River Properties LLC, 1010 Oak St., Springfield; $35,000.

Connie R. Davis to Jason Miller, 1565, 1581 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $130,000.