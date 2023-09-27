Marriage licenses:

Nicodeme Rene, 26, of Springfield, warehouse and Dieulica Fils Anime, 20, of Springfield, warehouse.

Morgan A. Stump, 29, of Springfield, student and Christina L. Anderson, 25, of Springfield, nursing aide.

Property transfers:

Frost Home Solutions LLC to Katherine Simms, 1823 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $119,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Alexander Duarte, 1031 Middle St., Springfield; $265,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Alexander Duarte, 131 N. Greenmount Ave.., Springfield; $265,000.

High Cap LLC to Gayle Peterson, 1580 Prospect St., Springfield; $43,800.

Nathaniel T. Parker to Mie T. Dares, 1715 Highland Ave., Springfield; $44,500.

Debra Green to Lucilla Y. and Jeffrey L. Harris, 1844 Winding Trail, Springfield; $170,000.

Lagos Properties Inc. to Valerie Cooper, 607 Rice St., Springfield; $36,500.

Elmer Gonzalez to Myrealtyinvest Nech LLC, 118 Wilson Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

Mabel M. Orr to Linda M. and Jessica D. Threats, 123 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

Mary Davenport to Courtney and Brandon Dobson, 1879 Michigan Ave., Springfield; none.

Jaymini Amin to Ghanu Patel, 2216 Erie Ave., Springfield; none.

Boomerang Properties and Investment LLC to Israel Demosthene, 15 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $165,000.