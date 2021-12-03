Rachel Deborah Mitchell, 35, of Powell, registered nurse and Eric Lee Joseph Powell, 33, of Springfield, financial planner.

Philip Eugene Pruitt, 45, of South Vienna, retired and Lisa Michelle Gullet, 42, of South Vienna, nurse.

Heather Joy Randles, 52, of Springfield, production associate and Ricky Carlton English, 65, of Springfield, retired.

Kevin Lee Wolfe, 50, of Springfield, truck driver and Ann Marie Wolfe, 42, of Springfield, nurse.

Property transfers:

TY Investments LLC to Lee Hammond, 4222 Imperial Dr., Springfield; $152,000

Jerry L. and Nightwind Isaacs to Nightwind Isaacs, 3805 Callahan Road, South Vienna; no fee

Alice M. Conrad to Brandon M. Conrad, 2577 Old Arthur Ave., Springfield; $137,500

William R. and Joan E. Boles to Ginger DeWitt, 2740 Balsam Dr., Springfield; no fee

Beverly Milner to Nicole S. Huffman, 2951 Archer Lane, Springfield; no fee

Frankee Valescot LLC to Ketlie Moise, 427-429 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $10,000

Blaire Randolph Standley to Blaire David Standley, 721 W. North St., Springfield; no fee