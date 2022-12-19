Laquan Cunningham, 33, of Springfield, team lead and Keiona Gaines, 33, of Springfield, room attendant.

Amy Dobyns, 40, of Springfield, stagehand and Paul Bogard, 38, of Beavercreek, engineer.

Property transfers:

Family Choices Real Estate LLC to Joint Faith Holdings LLC, 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $1.24 million.

Napoleon and Rebekah Biles to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 1202 Heard Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Hometown Properties Midwest LLC to SFR3 080 LLC, 1851 Norwood Ave., Springfield; $57,000.

Nexgen Homebuyers LLC to SFR3 080 LLC, 1818 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $57,000.

Sheryl L. Freeman to Jasmyne Bell, 426 Monaco Drive, Springfield; $116,000.

Roger A. and Karol K. See to Cindy Matharu, W. High St., Springfield; none.

City of Springfield to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 362 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.

Scott Young to Kalleen and Robert Garringer, 414 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $35,000.

Onyx and Shadow Equities to Marc Pierre and Marie E. Lucas, 323-325 S. Shaffer St., Springfield; $28,000.

City of Springfield to Mills and Co Real Estate LLC, 707-709 W. Jefferson St., Springfield; none.

KTW Investments LLC to Del18 Investments LLC, 738 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $56,000.