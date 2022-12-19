Current cases:
22CV0575: James Hinds v. Jerry Curtis, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Daniel Devoe, 54, of Springfield, automotive manager and Gretchen Smith, 55, of Springfield, registered nurse.
Laquan Cunningham, 33, of Springfield, team lead and Keiona Gaines, 33, of Springfield, room attendant.
Amy Dobyns, 40, of Springfield, stagehand and Paul Bogard, 38, of Beavercreek, engineer.
Property transfers:
Family Choices Real Estate LLC to Joint Faith Holdings LLC, 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $1.24 million.
Napoleon and Rebekah Biles to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 1202 Heard Ave., Springfield; $30,000.
Hometown Properties Midwest LLC to SFR3 080 LLC, 1851 Norwood Ave., Springfield; $57,000.
Nexgen Homebuyers LLC to SFR3 080 LLC, 1818 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $57,000.
Sheryl L. Freeman to Jasmyne Bell, 426 Monaco Drive, Springfield; $116,000.
Roger A. and Karol K. See to Cindy Matharu, W. High St., Springfield; none.
City of Springfield to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 362 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.
Scott Young to Kalleen and Robert Garringer, 414 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $35,000.
Onyx and Shadow Equities to Marc Pierre and Marie E. Lucas, 323-325 S. Shaffer St., Springfield; $28,000.
City of Springfield to Mills and Co Real Estate LLC, 707-709 W. Jefferson St., Springfield; none.
KTW Investments LLC to Del18 Investments LLC, 738 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $56,000.