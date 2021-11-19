21CV0336: Sherrie Wheeler v. GEICO Insurance Company, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Mitchell W. Rees, personal injury.

21CV0337: Shayla Pyles, a minor by and through her natural mother and legal guardian Lorie J. Pyles; Lorei J. Pyles individually and as natural mother and legal guardian of Shayla Pyles, a minor; William Pyles Jr. v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Alexis Jimenez; Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance Company; Jose F. Valdovinos; Araceli Valdovinos, personal injury.