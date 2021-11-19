springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Caption
Current cases:

21CV0336: Sherrie Wheeler v. GEICO Insurance Company, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Mitchell W. Rees, personal injury.

21CV0337: Shayla Pyles, a minor by and through her natural mother and legal guardian Lorie J. Pyles; Lorei J. Pyles individually and as natural mother and legal guardian of Shayla Pyles, a minor; William Pyles Jr. v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Alexis Jimenez; Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance Company; Jose F. Valdovinos; Araceli Valdovinos, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Scott Edward Hall, 29, of South Charleston, welder and Heather Annadawn Pelcha Berger, 23, of South Charleston, delivery driver.

Property transfers:

Rosina M. Keihl to Melissa Clarkson, 2142 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $80,000

Ronda S. and Charles L. Fenwick Jr., to Charles L. Fenwick Jr., Trustee, 200-202 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; no fee

Roger D. and Karen E. Mossbarger to Roger D. Mossbarger, 2443 Hillside Ave., Springfield; no fee

Tabitha J. Moore to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 2805 Lajunta Ave., Springfield; no fee

Dirk E. Fisher to Anthony French III, 1913-1915 Mound St., Springfield; $53,000

