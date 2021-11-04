springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

16 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0316: Michelle Selvage, individually and as a natural mother and legal guardian of C.H, a minor; C.H., a minor by and through his natural mother and legal guardian Michelle Selvage v. Krystallynn K. Landford, Ohio Department of Medicaid, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

21CV0317: Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Joel Bachert, action for money.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Hannah Darlene Hitchcock, 23, of Springfield, marketing coordinator and Luke James Stickford, 26, of Springfield, IT.

Ryan Phillip Miller, 24, of Mechanicsburg, service manager and Delaney Grayce Walder, 22, of Mechanicsburg, insurance sales agent.

Larina Tychelle Bias, 42, of Springfield, Registar and Brandon Fredrick Seals, 38, of Springfield, claims and fraud specialist.

Property transfers:

Victoria J. Richards to Christian W. and Victoria J. Sorg, 53 Clubhouse Dr., South Charleston; no fee

Steven L. Rice to Jacob A. Rice, Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; no fee

Alexander W. Patton to Barbara Jane Patton, 55 S. William St., South Charleston, no fee

Ashli N. Baldwin and Gary L. Hollander II to Kaylee E. Clarke, 129 N. Chillicothe, South Charleston; $137,000

Steven L. Rice and Jacob A. Rice, 2 N. Church St., South Charleston; no fee

Phyllis C. Wells to Gerald D. Wells, 3715 Old Mills Road, Springfield; no fee

