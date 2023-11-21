BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
36 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0760: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Amber L. Nelson, action for money.

23CV0761: Christopher E. Mason v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0762: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Haley M. Williams, action for money.

23CV0763: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Linsey Massie, action for money.

23CV0764: Vickie K. Baker v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Konecranes Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0765: Sandra S. Koons v. Rasheed Akram, Stephan Akram, Sr., Hitman Construction and Sons LLC, c/o Rasheed Akram, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

James D. Lee, 36, of MEdway, businesses owner lawncare and Anesipho Nkulana, 26, of Medway, unemployed.

Sony Francois, 37, of Springfield, worker and Valentina Joseph, 23, of Springfield, worker.

Property transfers:

Timothy H. and Tracie L. Hannah to Timothy H. and Tracie L. Hannah, trustees, 9605 Chenowith Road, South Charleston; none.

John A. and Debra J. Harbage to John A. and Debra J. Harbage, 10475 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston; $157,500.

Sabrina and Michael Fournier to Christopher Elliott and Lisa Lemery, 10395 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston; $359,000.

Colin McAdams to Leon F. Reeb, 8952 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $20,000.

Gary M. McGuire to Misty Matthews, trustee, 6030 Nagley Road, South Charleston; none.

Christine L. Snashall, trustee to North Chillicothe Apartments LLC, 26-32 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; none.

McAdow Group LLC to FIDC 150 LLC, 440 W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $52,200.

Virgil E. Wells to Ryan Gibbons and Sharon Augusta, 2761 Arthur Road, Springfield; $287,300.

