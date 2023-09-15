Marriage licenses:

Rebecca M. J. Cosby, 28, of Springfield, public benefits specialist and Arshad-Saalimbasheer Ibn-Abdulluh, 28, of Springfield, correction officer.

Ryan A. Stevens, 28, of Springfield, fork lift operator and Melissa E. Byers, 26, of Springfield, banker.

Jason A. Harris, 43, of Springfield, truck driver and Kayla M. Gard, 28, of Springfield, STNA.

Monique L. Smith, 50, of Springfield, billing rep and Jason W. Mitchell, 49, of Springfield, production associate.

Jacob R. Hamilton, 25, of Springfield, machinist and Natalie L. Zerkle, 22, of Springfield, loan administrator.

Property transfers:

Jimmie Estep to Jimmie Estep, 2374 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; none.

Lori F. and Michael L. Houseman to Ryan L. and Mary E. Vonderhaar, 2647 Troy Road, Springfield; $185,000.

Julia A. Smith to Shiloh D. Getz, 2325 Kaffenbarger Court, Springfield; $359,000.

Gerald and Marta Geer to Gerald Geer, 2126 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; none.

Richard F. and Marjorie M. Cozad to Marjorie M. Cozad, 3359 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; none.

Hazel G. Cultice to Mary Fultz, 4374 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; none.

Kristen A. Myers to Dallas Hall, 5884 Troy Road, Springfield; $246,000.

Michael B. Loppe to F2 Investments LLC, 13 N. Mulberry St., Tremont City; $38,000.

Rebecca Potts to Joseph E. Sayers Jr. and Necole D. Sayers, 62 Dayton St., Clifton; $160,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Clementine Cleaning LLC, 66 Estle Road, Springfield; $30,500.