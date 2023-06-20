Current cases:

23CV0393: Randy Fuller v. Alexandria Fike, action for money.

23CV0394: Velocity Investments, LLC v. Richard Bull, action for money.

23CV0395: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Terrance E. Locke, action for money.

23CV0396: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Generica L. Burton, action for money.

23CV0397: Platinum County Rentals, LLC v. Roger Shelpman, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Haily L. Williams, 22, of Springfield, activities assistant and Caleb M. Evans, 23, of Springfield, aerospace machinist.

Beth A. Hawk, 31, of Springfield, none and Raymond P. Johnson, 34, of Springfield, none.

Winston E. Wayne III, 22, of South Charleston and Shelly R. Porter, 23, of South Charleston.

Kelly N. Spicer, 31, of New Carlisle, professional dancer and Nikola Radanovic, 36, of New Carlisle, seaman.

Property transfers:

Travis and Amy Selvage to Ronald N. Selvage, 1217 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

William C. Flaker and Terry L. Flaker to Lt Pathways LLC, 418-420 W. Washington St., Springfield; $48,500.

Teresa E. Wilson to Rocky B. Harrison, Sr., trustee, 415 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.

Burger King Corporation to Burger King Company LLC, 407 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield; none.

James C. and Kiley Collins to Bethany Cunningham, 1319 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $135,000.

Rebecca Triebelhorn to Rose Lynn LLC, 1535-A N. Plum St., Springfield; $97,000.

OM SHIV SAI LLC to Phulbai Hotels Inc., 2207 W. main St., Springfield; $760,000.

Jerry L. Rude to Brent Upshaw, 1601 W. Main St., Springfield; $4,000.