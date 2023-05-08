BreakingNews
Springfield High School: 15 years after North and South merger, leader looks ahead
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
10 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0293: Anthony Locker v. Willie A. Johnston, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michael A. Geisel, 38, of Medway, operator and Amanda N. Napier, 38, of Medway, payroll and tax specialist.

Tylaine M. Blevins-Hensley, 25, of New Carlisle, caregiver and Alexander L. Mastin, 26, of New Carlisle, factory worker.

Kylie R. Pegram, 28, of Hamilton, unemployed and Robert D. Wilson, 38, of Springfield, therapist.

Property transfers:

Janco LLC to 2169 Amarillo Avenue LLC, 2169 Amarillo Ave., Springfield; $149,000.

Alco Properties LLC to Jessica Ward, 3119 Meyer Court, Springfield; $370,000.

Harold E. and Sylvia A. Pounds to Harold E. Pounds, 1257 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; none.

Anne C. Van Pelt to Brenda Van Pelt, 1136 Armsgate Road, Springfield; none.

Lagonda Investments LLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 453 Secretariat Drive, Springfield; $63,000.

Frank E. Drive and Harry E. Abernathy to Harry E. Abernathy, 1813 Marinette Drive, Springfield; none.

John E. and Margaret E. Thornton, John E. Thornton, 720 Grandview Drive N., Springfield; none.

Martha J. Scott to Kimberly K. Sprinkle, 2927 Avery Circle, Springfield; none.

David Hunt to Cheyenne Grimm, 1231 W. Rose St., Springfield; none.

Shirley A. Allen to Future Sights LLC, 637 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Flying Pig official doesn’t regret decision to kick off race despite...
2
Springfield High School: 15 years after North and South merger, leader...
3
Clark County students buckle up at higher rates than county, state...
4
Shawnee ‘Braves Bakery’ provides hands-on life skills to students
5
15 years later: Springfield leaders reflect on combining high schools
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top