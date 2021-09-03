springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Harland Edward Kennedy, 52, of Springfield, wrecker-operator and Rebecca Lynn Finch, 48, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom.

Ceena Shyann Levington, 41, of Kokomo, Ind., factory worker and Jason Duane Bailey, 45, of Kokomo, Ind., factory worker.

Zachary Scott Risner, 25, of New Carlisle, unemployed and Tasha Denise McClintock, 27, of New Carlisle, account manager.

Property transfers:

Diana J. Eagle and Michael Writesel to Michael Writesel, 11450 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $6,500

Terry R. and Sally Ann Shambaugh Bush to Andrew D. and Cindy K. Miller, 12020 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $275,000

Dana L. Williams to Paul E. Andorfer Jr., 815 W. Eva Cir., no fee

Machael L. White to Michael Lloyd and Machael Lynn Zeigler, 344 Victory Road, Springfield; no fee

Jill H. Doan to Bailey E. Doan, 968 Suncrest Dr., Springfield; no fee

NVR Inc., to Michael Jeffrey Sherrill, 216 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $249,900

Debra S. McInturff to Maxine McCracken, 3015 Colony Lane, Springfield; $116,000

Barbara A. Jobe to Randy L. and Charles R. Jobe, 3091 Brixton Dr., W., Springfield; no fee

Bonnie S. and Clifford J. Meyer to Clifford J. Meyer Trustee, 830 Weybridge Dr., Springfield; no fee

