Clark County cleans up after suspected tornado strikes

Homeowner Robert Howard said he had just finished grilling a dinner of steak and asparagus when he walked into his house and took a glance out his window.

“I looked at my wife and said, ‘Let’s go to the basement,’” he said.

Within five minutes, large trees cracked and collapsed into his front yard.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

He said he was grateful no one was injured, but sad that his dinner was now cold.

Across the road, Prosser Fields also saw damage to its storage shed and bathroom facility, with the building roof ripping off. Fencing around the ball fields also saw damage, warping from the strength of the winds.

Field owner Joey Wagner was in Marysville buying a new car during the storm, having relatives send him photos and video call him to show him the damage, which devastated him.

“I’m sick to my stomach over it,” he said. “Hopefully we can get it back together, because we were really looking forward to next year.”

Wagner took over the ball fields in September and has been working with his dad, Mike, and numerous volunteers to restore the baseball fields to their former glory. He played baseball there as a kid in the ‘90s.

He’s unsure of the extent of the damage, but plans on starting clean-up as soon as possible.

Mike Wagner, who is also the maintenance director at Prosser, was the second person at the ball fields following the storm.

“It’s just a setback,” he said. “But it’s a little defeating.”

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is working to assess damage caused by Wednesday’s tornadoes, the agency said in a social media statement.

Those with significant damage should call 937-521-2176 and leave a message with EMA staff. The EMA advises that people stay away from fallen power lines and tress can call 9-1-1 if necessary.

County residents are also asked to stay clear of emergency responders working to assess damage throughout the area, the statement said.