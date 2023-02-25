Clark County business leaders recognized at annual awards, expo event

Hundreds of local business and government leaders gathered in downtown Springfield on Thursday evening as the Greater Springfield Partnership presented its top awards and held its annual business expo.
Dan Young received the evening’s top award, the Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors business leaders who display a community servant’s heart.
Young serves as the CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy north of Yellow Springs, a family run business credited with attracting more than one million people a year to the region.
Other awards included the Business of the Year, McGregor Metal, a family business with more than 300 local employees, and the Small Business of the Year, KK Tool, a family operated business in the downtown area.
The Springfield Promise Neighborhood won the Community Impact Award for its efforts to help families and children in south Springfield neighborhoods through a variety of programs, including its community gardens.
Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency and economic development expert, delivered the keynote address about using the Metaverse and virtual reality for economic development.
Golden Shovel, based in Minnesota, has worked with the Greater Springfield Partnership for its rebranding and on other projects in recent years.
The event was conducted at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center on South Limestone Street. Prior to the awards, several businesses took part in an expo.
Credit: Bill Lackey
