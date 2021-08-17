Springfield commissioners to review real estate and land annexation legislation

The annexation request is located in an area of interest for DDC Management LLC, which is looking to build 258 homes in addition to its Bridgewater Development.

During the public meeting, commissioners will be asked to vote on an ordinance that will increase the contract for the buildout of retail space in a downtown parking garage, which is located on North Fountain Avenue.

The ordinance would increase the contract by $21,841.97 at the most for a total contract amount not to exceed $385,220.97.

Commissioners will also vote on an ordinance that would increase the contract amount not to exceed $574,710 for the Primary Effluent Pumps Replacement Evaluation and Design Project.

The contract is part of an Engineering Services Agreement with Black & Veatch Corporation. The total contract amount is not to exceed $1,364,840.